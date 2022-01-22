ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

In ‘Watcher,’ a stalker thriller with a female gaze

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ba2L_0dt0yXqf00

An American woman moves to Bucharest with her partner and begins to suspect she’s being stalked in “Watcher,” a stylish, unnerving thriller that premiered Friday at the Sundance Film Festival.

Starring Maika Monroe (“The Guest”), Karl Glusman (“Devs”) and Burn Gorman (“The Dark Knight Rises”), the film is one of the big acquisition titles at the festival.

Though hardly the first film to have a pretty blonde looking over her shoulder everywhere she goes, “Watcher” has the distinction of having a woman behind the camera too. The director, Chloe Okuno, fought for the job. She’d come across the script a few years after graduating from the American Film Institute where’d she’d made a name for herself with her thesis film “Slut,” a coming-of-age horror. It got her representation and some industry attention. But she had yet to make a feature.

“I really wanted the gig,” Okuno said. “I think I just tried harder than anyone else.”

Immediately she got to work refining the script, written by Zack Ford, to make sure the lead, Julia, felt true to her own experiences as a woman. A few more years would pass before they’d get the chance to make it.

“It was a little bit mysterious to me, the financing situation, but I just knew that it wasn’t getting financed,” Okuno said.

Like many independent movies, they had to be flexible. At one point, they thought about shooting it in Toronto which would play New York. But that fell through and Romania opened up, and, with that so did the possibilities for the story. Okuno rewrote the script to take place in Bucharest, where, she decided Julia would be an expat who doesn’t know the language, adding another layer of alienation to this story of paranoia and trauma.

The cast didn’t even come together until they were in pre-production in Bucharest in early 2021. Okuno said casting during the pandemic was especially difficult because many people were actually working. But then Monroe, who had made waves in thrillers and horrors such as “It Follows” and “The Guest,” came her way, and she knew she’d found her star.

“She obviously is just so smart and she also had experience living abroad and kind of knew what that felt like,” Okuno said. “She seemed to connect in a very deep way with Julia and just brought so much to the role. She understood it implicitly.”

Monroe went a step further than most actors and developed a look book for how she imagined her character would dress, pulling references to Anna Karina and Catherine Deneuve in their 1960s New Wave finest, which fit with what Okuno was envisioning too. She even wears some pieces from her own closet in the final version.

To inspire the tone and visuals, even though it's a modern piece, Okuno also looked to films of the past, like Krzysztof Kieslowski’s “Three Colors: Blue,” Satoshi Kon’s “Perfect Blue,” Sofia Coppola’s “Lost in Translation” and Roman Polanski’s apartment trilogy (“The Tenant,” “Repulsion” and “Rosemary’s Baby”).

Shooting during the pandemic was stressful, especially considering it was her first feature, but Okuno said it made it that much more triumphant to finish.

“A lot of what I was trying to do was show moments where, as a woman, we have a very different experience in the world than a man. It’s really hard to communicate why that experience can occasionally be really scary. And it’s things that are as simple as walking down the street alone at night or sitting in a movie theater when a creepy guy comes and sits down next to you —- things that aren’t necessarily large, flashy set pieces,” Okuno said. “My dearest hope is that the movie is able to show why situations like that can be so tense and full of dread and frightening, and that it’s sort of omnipresent in some ways.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Lindsey Bahr on Twitter: www.twitter.com/ldbahr

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
BGR.com

A scandalous new Netflix serial killer thriller has everyone glued to their screens

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: $179 AirPods Pro, $40 Echo Show 5, $15 pillows, $20 sheets, more “I guess I always did dream of being famous.” Those are the first words we hear in the trailer for 2021’s Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman, about an infamous female serial killer. “I didn’t take no crap from nobody. ‘Specially men.” As recounted in Netflix’s summary of this film — which is currently one of the top streaming titles on the platform — it tracks the life of Aileen Wuornos. Wuornos is a woman who married a yacht club president in 1976 and went on to cause...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Losing an Iconic Demi Moore Movie This Week

Netflix is losing an iconic Demi Moore movie this week, and subscribers have just hours left to watch it before it's gone. Ghost — a 1990 romance drama starring Moore, Patrick Swayze, and Whoopi Goldberg — is leaving Netflix on Friday, Dec. 31, New Years Eve. Fans still have the rest of the day to queue up the iconic flick, before it's shuffled loose from the Netflix coil and sets off to possibly haunt another streamer.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Kon
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Burn Gorman
Person
Catherine Deneuve
Person
Karl Glusman
Person
Anna Karina
Person
Roman Polanski
Person
Maika Monroe
Popculture

Netflix's Latest Hit Horror Thriller Is Based on a True Story

Netflix recently added Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman to its roster of horror movies. Like many new-to-Netflix movies, the film shot straight to the Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart and now holds the number three spot on the chart. The movie was written and directed by Daniel Farrands, who is also responsible for The Haunting of Sharon Tate, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ted Bundy: American Boogeyman.
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Gal Gadot Says Controversial ‘Cleopatra’ Will Be ‘What the World Needs to Hear Now’

The upcoming epic “Cleopatra” is moving ahead with star Gal Gadot, despite being dogged by controversy and a recent shift in the director’s chair, as “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” filmmaker Kari Skogland is now taking over for “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins. Back when the movie was first announced in December 2020, it stirred up controversy due to the fact that Gadot is an Israeli actress playing an Egyptian queen of mixed race. But without revealing too much, Gadot told InStyle Magazine (via Variety) what to expect about the movie, which she says will tell “the story the...
MOVIES
Deadline

Max Julien Dies: Star Of Film Cult Classic ‘The Mack’ Was 88

Max Julien, best known for his starring role in the 1973 blaxploitation film The Mack, died Saturday on his birthday at his home in Los Angeles, according to his friends. He was 88 and no cause of death has been revealed. “A statement from his public relations team praised his character. “During Julien’s decades-long career, he was known for being bold, honest and straightforward. He would live and speak his own truth both professionally and privately. He was thought of as a rare ‘man among men.” Julien’s role in The Mack became a classic, snips of it oft-quoted in hip-hop by such...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance Film Festival#Female Gaze#Thrillers#Watcher#Stalker#American
IndieWire

Oscars 2022: Best Picture Predictions

With Cannes and the fall festivals in the rearview, the 2021-2022 season brought a feast, as studios (finally!) unleashed their best stuff for the big screen. But the new box office isn’t the old box office, and with less time in theaters, movies don’t have the same cultural impact. Movies with big budgets and established stars are adapting to the multi-platform universe: Studios and streamers spent heavily on costly spectacles that were often available online at the same time as theaters, or shortly after release. Did that make a day-and-date sci-fi epic like “Dune” feel less special? That is the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular Movies on Netflix Today, January 25

The most-watched movies on Netflix include The Royal Treatment, Munich — The Edge of War, and Annabelle: Creation. If you want to make a choice about what to watch on Netflix, the Daily Top 10 Movies list is a great place to start. The movies may not always be great, but people are watching and talking about them. The list for Tuesday, Jan. 25 is topped by the romance film The Royal Treatment, in which former Disney Channel star Laura Marano plays a New Yawker who falls in love with a prince, played by Aladdin's Mena Massoud. No. 2 is the gripping historical drama Munich — The Edge of War, which is about spies in the lead-up to World War II. No. 3 is the hair-raising horror flick Annabelle: Creation. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots belong to true crime-inspired thriller Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman and star-studded satire Don't Look Up.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Oscars: Can Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Be the Fourth Married Couple Nominated in the Same Year?

Penélope Cruz is luxuriously refined in “Parallel Mothers,” a performance that has picked up critical acclaim and notable accolades since debuting at Venice. The voting bloc of the international community is a key demographic that pushed last year’s “The Father” from Florian Zeller, another Sony Pictures Classics feature, to perform exceptionally well with the Academy despite significant misses from key guild groups leading to nominations. Zeller’s film went on to win two major Oscars for adapted screenplay (Zeller and Christopher Hampton) and best actor (Anthony Hopkins). The awards prospects for Pedro Almodóvar’s Spanish drama have been hindered by the switch in-person...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

“He Wanted to Kill Me”: Nicolas Cage Recounts Bad Experience with a Horse Filming His Next Movie

The revaluation of Nicolas Cage, beyond the internet memes, is a reality, and it wouldn’t have been possible without titles like Mandy, Color Out of Space or, more recently, Pig. In this film by Michael Sarnoski, Cage plays a poor man in search for his pig, and upon release it has achieved unanimous critical acclaim. Some talk awards, some say it is the best moment of his career, and although Pig came out last July 16, we can delight ourselves with its protagonist’s promotional tour, which has led him to participate in the latest issue of The Hollywood Reporter.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Insanity Is Subjective’: Lady Gaga and Jake Gyllenhaal Dive Deep Into Losing Themselves in Roles

Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”) and Jake Gyllenhaal (“The Guilty”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors, presented by Amazon Studios. For more, click here. Lady Gaga hasn’t added “movie critic” to her résumé yet — but she can’t help raving about Jake Gyllenhaal’s latest film, “The Guilty.” When she sees Gyllenhaal at our photo shoot for Actors on Actors, her praise is as effusive and passionate as fans who’ve watched her recent red-carpet run-ins might expect. “It was phenomenal,” Gaga says about Gyllenhaal’s 2021 Netflix film. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.” Gyllenhaal plays a...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix movie sets a new record

Benedict Cumberbatch's Netflix movie The Power of the Dog has set a new record for the streaming service, as the psychological drama has become the Netflix movie with the most Best Picture award wins. The Power of the Dog picked up the Best Picture award at the North Dakota Film...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Daniel Radcliffe To Portray Grammy Winner In Roku Biopic From Funny Or Die & Tango

Daniel Radcliffe (The Lost City, Harry Potter franchise) has been tapped to play musician “Weird Al” Yankovic in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, a Roku Original biopic from Funny or Die and Tango that will be available for streaming exclusively on The Roku Channel. Yankovic and Eric Appel penned the feature, with the latter Funny or Die alum set to direct, after helming a short film of the same name for the production company back in 2010. Production will kick off in Los Angeles early next month. Known for pastiching and parodying the works of his musical contemporaries, Yankovic is the biggest-selling comedy...
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Major Tom Selleck Western Hits HBO Max

There are more ways to see Tom Selleck and his mustache than just waiting to turn on CBS at 10 p.m. ET on Fridays. Some of the Blue Bloods star's other movies and shows are available on streaming platforms. At the start of this year, one of his best-known Westerns, Quigley Down Under, became available on HBO Max.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

464K+
Followers
162K+
Post
219M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy