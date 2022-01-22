ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Last-gasp Marcus Rashford goal lifts Man Utd as Aston Villa add to Everton woes

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

Marcus Rashford eased the gloom around Old Trafford with a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United snatched a dramatic 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham.

Ralf Rangnick’s men looked set for more frustration in a poor quality encounter before Rashford latched onto a neat pass from fellow substitute Edinson Cavani to fire home with virtually the last kick of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo had gone close in the opening period and was denied a penalty appeal as David Moyes’ Hammers began to grow in confidence.

Fred had the first shot on target for the hosts in the 49th minute which was well saved by Alphonse Areola, while Michail Antonio enjoyed a late chance for the Hammers.

But a series of late attacking substitutions by Rangnick ultimately paid off with a goal that sparked raucous celebrations and sealed consecutive wins for the first time since the German took charge.

Duncan Ferguson’s second spell as Everton caretaker manager got off to a dismal start as Emi Buendia sealed a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

Worse could come for the hosts as they face a likely investigation into a bottle-throwing incident which floored both Matty Cash and former Everton defender Lucas Digne in the wake of the goal.

Buendia headed the only goal in first-half stoppage time to make the first appearance of former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at Goodison as a head coach a memorable one.

Everton laboured for much of the afternoon and despite captain Yerry Mina twice coming close with headers, Ferguson’s men managed to register a single shot on target.

Jonjo Shelvey gave Newcastle’s top-flight survival hopes a major boost as his second-half free-kick secured a 1-0 win at Leeds.

Shelvey curled the ball home from 20 yards in the 75th minute to snatch a scarcely deserved win over Marcelo Bielsa’s men, who went into the game on the back of two successive wins.

Leeds dominated the early stages and were only denied an early lead by Fabian Schar’s last-ditch tackle on Dan James after Raphinha’s clever cut-back.

Newcastle could have rubber-stamped their win in stoppage time when Illan Meslier was forced into a good save to deny Joe Willock.

Ruben Neves grabbed a late winner for Wolves after their game against Brentford at the Community Stadium had been held up for 20 minutes by a drone.

With 31 minutes gone, the drone appeared above the stadium and referee Peter Bankes and fourth official Martin Atkinson ordered the players off the field in accordance with Premier League rules.

Joao Moutinho put the visitors in front three minutes into the delayed second half after a neat one-two with Nelson Semedo in the box.

Ivan Toney drilled a 71st-minute equaliser for the hosts after being set up by Bryan Mbeumo but Neves pounced seven minutes later to make it 2-1 and seal the visitors’ third consecutive top-flight win.

The Independent

Tottenham’s Dele Alli wanted by five Premier League clubs

What the papers sayTottenham’s Dele Alli is being watched closely by a number of Premier League teams, according to the Daily Mail. Brighton are reportedly joining Newcastle Burnley and Everton in the chase to sign the 25-year-old midfielder. And the Daily Echo adds that Southampton have expressed an interest too.The Mail also reports Newcastle have made an offer of roughly £30million for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes. The 24-year-old has been targeted by Arsenal and Juventus, but is yet to see offers from those clubs. The Magpies’ offer would make him their second-most expensive signing if successful.Tottenham have had a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Barty bats, Usyk chills and Maguire tees off – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 26.FootballHarry Maguire hit the course in Dubai Amazing day at the Pro Am for @SlyncDDC. Thanks for looking after me @SlyncIO, the event this weekend will be a special one. 🤩🏌🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LkWIlU9zkb— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) January 26, 2022As he and Jordan Pickford teamed up with Lee Westwood.5-a-side team sorted🏙⚽️@HarryMaguire93 @JPickford1 @DPWorldTour @SlyncDDC pic.twitter.com/T9EajDR3Zq— Lee Westwood (@WestwoodLee) January 26, 2022Life’s a beach for Cristiano Ronaldo Proud Dad ❤️🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/v8gw3KVyqM— Cristiano...
TENNIS
The Independent

Mohamed Salah scores winning penalty as Egypt see off Ivory Coast in Africa Cup of Nations shootout

Mohamed Salah fired seven-times winners Egypt into the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals as they edged past Ivory Coast in a dramatic penalty shoot-out after a goalless draw.The Liverpool striker converted the Pharaohs' fifth spot-kick after substitute goalkeeper Gabaski had kept out Eric Bailly's casual effort to secure a 5-4 victory and a last eight showdown with Morocco.Egypt were first to threaten when striker Omar Marmoush rattled the bar with a curling 17th-minute effort, and Ivory Coast keeper Badra Sangare had to tip over Salah's dipping attempt.However, the Elephants responded as the half-time whistle approached when Ibrahim Sangare forced Mohamed...
SOCCER
The Independent

Jessica Ennis-Hill helps England deal with expectation ahead of Six Nations

Jessica Ennis-Hill has been advising England’s squad on how to deal with expectation after being invited to talk at their Brighton training camp.The London 2012 heptathlon gold medallist took part in a Q&A organised by Maro Itoje and George Furbank to assist Eddie Jones’ team in their Six Nations title quest.“She was obviously an outstanding athlete and it’s a great story with the resilience she showed and the expectation she had to cope with,” Jones said.“I embarrassed myself at the start by calling her the wrong name. It’s a bit embarrassing for the team that their head coach is such...
RUGBY
The Independent

Taffarel details Liverpool goalkeeper philosophy and working with Alisson

Liverpool’s latest addition to the coaching staff is one who already holds a big name in the football world - former Brazil goalkeeper and World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel.The 55-year-old joined Jurgen Klopp’s backroom team in November, expanding the goalkeeping section of the coaching crew to three members at senior level.His role encompasses both working with senior and youth stoppers, and as he has now explained, it covers a very different area of the game to the pair already in place at the Kirkby training complex.Unsurprisingly, it’s Taffarel’s role as Brazilian national team goalkeeper coach - which he still holds...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England captain Owen Farrell ruled out of entire Six Nations with ankle injury

England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Guinness Six Nations because of an ankle problem.Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.It was hoped that the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.🤕 𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘Owen Farrell will undergo surgery today on an ankle injury sustained in training last week. The recovery period has been estimated at eight to ten weeks until his return to action....
RUGBY
The Independent

The Independent

