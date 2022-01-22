Utah researchers to conduct study of new birth control method for men

On GTU Hour 2 this morning – University of Utah Health researchers want to relieve some of the burden that women face with birth control. They are working on a contraceptive gel for men, and they are looking for 12 couples to help with a study. “In our society, women have primarily been responsible for contraception because they, not necessarily men, have to live with the consequences,” said Dr. David Turok, one of the trial’s lead investigators, in a news release. He also is the chief of the Division of Family Planning in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at University of Utah Health. “This is a fabulous opportunity for men to step up and take an active role in the development of new methods of contraception,” he said. “By doing this, they can demonstrate to their partners that they’re invested in a better future for all of us.” Tune to see how you can participate in the study, or click here for more: https://www.cedarcityutah.com/news/archive/2022/01/25/prc-a-fabulous-opportunity-for-men-to-step-up-university-of-utah-testing-new-male-contraceptive-gel/

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO