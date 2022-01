As 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell appeared on the TV, Nathan Granger leaned forward in his seat: Is that what I think it is? Could it be?. There, wrapped around Mitchell’s right wrist, was a blue band with “Team Ross” in white letters. Granger fought back tears. Eight months earlier, after going to the 49ers in the sixth round of the NFL draft, Mitchell asked Granger for one of those wristbands so he could honor Granger’s late son, Ross, who died in 2016 from brain cancer. He was 19.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO