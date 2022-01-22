“It’s Always About Time and Not Having It”: DP Greta Zozula on Summering

Mormonism is a shadow structure of any IRL Sundance experience, at a minimum if ordering drinks; at the beginning of Tania Anderson’s The Mission, I was briefly transported from my virtual Sundance apartment cocoon to Utah’s snowy slopes and the towns below. Anderson’s debut feature documentary invites viewers to observe the nice-seeming young men and women dispatched from there to proselytize on behalf of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The opening introduces four main subjects—two male, two female—preparing to separate from their families for a two-year term, beginning with nine weeks of missionary training camp in Provo. From there, they’re sent to Finland, whose total population of Mormons is 4,900—fewer than there are in Nephi City alone. It never occurs to anyone to point out that this probably says more about Nephi City and Utah’s general surplus of Mormons, and what that might mean for everyone else who lives there, than it does about Finland.

