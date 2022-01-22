ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

Wildfire along California coast grows to 1,500 acres, prompts mandatory evacuations

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erica Pieschke
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cuGEL_0dt0xHw400

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. ( KRON ) — Evacuation orders have been issued after a fire broke out along the Big Sur coast in California on Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Cal Fire confirmed Saturday morning that the fire had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. The department is calling it the Colorado Fire.

Areas west of 3800 Palo Colorado Road to Highway 1, and south of Bixby Creek, are under a mandatory evacuation order.

Engaged couple finds wedding rings in Colorado wildfire rubble

Video from the PG&E webcams shows the fire burning near Rocky Creek and Palo Colorado Canyon. Photos taken near Big Sur on Saturday morning show the blazes encroaching on residences in the area.

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur, California. Cal Fire said Saturday morning the blaze had spread to 1,500 acres and is 5% contained. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)

Portions of Highway 1 have been closed in both directions from “Andrew Molera State Park in the Big Sur area to Rio Road in Carmel,” the Department of Transportation tweeted . Officials are asking drivers to be aware of moving emergency vehicles.

US plans $50B wildfire fight where forests meet civilization

The NWS said offshore winds and low humidity contributed to the fire remaining “stubbornly active” overnight.

“Anecdotally it seems as though the long term drought is acting like a chronic illness where even recent rains and cold winter [weather] isn’t helping to keep fires from developing,” reads a messages shared by the NWS Bay Area on Saturday.

The Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is monitoring the situation. They have also shared a map of Colorado Fire evacuation zones.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

The most extreme temperatures in California history

(Stacker) — On Aug. 16, 2020, California’s Death Valley reached 130 degrees Fahrenheit, according to an automated measuring system there, representing one of the highest temperatures ever recorded on the planet. The world record, also recorded at Death Valley, was 134 degrees in July 1913. More than 210 degrees Fahrenheit separates the highest and the […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in California

(STACKER) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including delta in the summer of 2021, and now the omicron variant, which comprises […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Photos: Crews battle large house fire in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Fire crews are at the scene of a large house fire in Placer County. Friday afternoon, Cal Fire tweeted that the Placer County Fire Department was “assisting Placer Hills Fire with a residential structure fire.” Cal Fire said the fire was burning off Swanson Lane, which is east of Interstate […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Local
California Government
Monterey County, CA
Government
FOX40

Study: Gas stoves worse for climate than previously thought

(AP/KTXL) — Gas stoves are contributing more to global warming than previously thought because of constant tiny methane leaks while they’re off, a new study found. The same study that tested emissions around stoves in homes raised new concerns about indoor air quality and health because of levels of nitrogen oxides measured. Even when they are not running, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cal Fire#Drought#Wildfire#Kron#Pg E#Ap Photo#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Sacramento County COVID cases trending down despite increase in hospitalizations, officials say

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento County’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined but hospitalizations are still increasing, public health officials say.  In a press briefing on Thursday, Sacramento County Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye said the county’s case rate has dropped to a seven-day average of 161.2 per 100,000. That number declined from last week’s […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

California launches $185 million youth job corps

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California on Thursday launched a $185 million jobs program aimed at putting disadvantaged youth and young adults to work helping their communities while improving their prospects for future success. The Californians For All Youth Jobs Corps was funded in Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2021-22 “California Comeback Plan.” The first phase makes […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Stockton Unified says COVID cases finally falling after post-winter break surge

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — More Stockton Unified School District students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 this week, but the district said numbers are finally starting to drop.  Elizabeth Mayberry has three children in SUSD. She said she feels like she has received district notices of positive cases and exposures almost every day since winter […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
NWS
FOX40

In blow to telecoms, California’s net neutrality law upheld

A federal appeals court has upheld California’s net neutrality law, rejecting an attempt by telecommunications industry groups to prevent the state from enforcing it. The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a previous ruling, which means the status quo stays and the state can continue to enforce the law. This means California can continue its ban […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Westbound I-80 in Vacaville reopens after big rig catches fire

The Latest – Thursday, Jan. 27 1:45 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said all westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Vacaville have reopened. Original story below: VACAVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A big rig went up in flames Thursday morning, closing down a portion of westbound Interstate 80 in Vacaville. The California Highway Patrol said around […]
VACAVILLE, CA
FOX40

Watch: Beachgoers form human chain to save Gulf swimmers

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bystanders on Panama City Beach formed a human chain after swimmers became stuck in a rip current in the Gulf on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened at about 12:45 p.m. near the Emerald Isle Beach Resort on Front Beach Road. According to witnesses, beachgoers noticed a child caught in […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy