Hello from Graze-N-Grow. Finally, the days are getting longer, but that doesn’t necessarily mean warmer temps. When it gets down much below freezing I have five automatic waterers that rely on earth tubes 6 feet below the ground to keep the waterers from freezing up but not from freezing over. Without the benefit of electricity, I need to knock the ice from around the floats at the top of the drinkers every morning since the cows or ewes can’t. Just one more morning routine to start chores.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO