ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashburn, VA

Loudoun County Public Schools adjust school schedules

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
WDVM 25
WDVM 25
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=457qEL_0dt0wtiR00

ASHBURN, Va. ( WDVM ) — Loudoun County Public Schools is adjusting its school schedules for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

Officials say the adjustments will help with getting students to school on time. The change will also help with the ongoing issue of bus driver shortages.

COVID-19 cases decrease in Arlington

The transportation division’s routing team made the changes by the location of their schools.

For more information on school schedule changes visit, lcps.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WDVM 25

Fairfax Co. schools adopt more equitable 2022-2023 academic calendar

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board voted on Thursday to adopt a new school calendar, adding new holidays celebrated by several different religions. Starting next year, the calendar will now include closures for other faith holidays like Yom Kippur, Eid-al-Fitr and Diwali. “I want to thank our community for their involvement […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Loudoun County celebrates groundbreaking on Belmont Ridge Rd. construction

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Northern Virginia Transportation Authority and the Virginia Department of Transportation joined Loudoun County for a groundbreaking ceremony to start construction on the widening of Belmont Ridge Rd. on Thursday. Officials celebrated the groundbreaking for the beginning of construction for the segment of Belmont Ridge Road from Truro Parish to […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Alexandria City Public Schools works to finalize proposed 2023 FY budget

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Alexandria City Public Schools is working to finalize their Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget, before aiming to adopt the proposal next month. The combined fund budget includes school nutrition funds, grants and special projects. The $316.2 million proposals will focus on social and emotional support for students, expand cultural competency training to […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudoun County, VA
Education
Ashburn, VA
Sports
City
Ashburn, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Loudoun County, VA
Loudoun County, VA
Sports
Loudoun County, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Education
Ashburn, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Sports
Ashburn, VA
Government
WDVM 25

Frederick County offers taxi access program

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — If you’re a senior citizen or someone who has a disability, and you find it hard to travel, the transit services of Frederick County want to remind you that the Taxi Access Program is available to help fulfill your needs.  The Taxi Access Program (TAP) is meant to be an […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Faith-based organizations and nonprofits in Montgomery County receive funds to improve security

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is stepping up to help faith-based organizations and nonprofits who are at risk of hate crimes by providing $700,000 in grant funds to improve their security.  Montgomery County is the only jurisdiction in the state that now provides funds for faith-based and nonprofit organizations to improve their security […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WDVM 25

Frederick County Council receives criticism during town hall

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Residents in Frederick County, Maryland voiced their concerns about a proposed bill to set up a police accountability board. The bill has been a hot topic for members of the Frederick County Council as they work to set up a police accountability board. When the legislation was originally proposed to the […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Nexstar Media Inc
WDVM 25

Loudoun County small businesses still struggling from effects of pandemic

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — The pandemic has taken its toll on the entire economy, especially on local businesses. Virginia Senator Tim Kaine and his House counterpart Congresswoman Jennifer Wexton spoke with local business owners about this topic on Thursday morning. Among the members in the discussion were hotel owners, printing and marketing company owners and restaurant […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WDVM 25

Leesburg Commission hosts airport development input meeting

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Leesburg Airport and Leesburg Economic Development Commission are asking for the public’s help on a development at the Leesburg Executive Airport. The Airport master plan has identified land for future aviation development. During the meeting, officials discussed the potential of the development, including what should be created and what is […]
LEESBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WDVM 25

West Virginia reports 4,668 new COVID-19 cases, 46 additional deaths

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), there are currently 17,098 active COVID-19 cases statewide. Health officials are reporting 4,668 new COVID-19 cases and a total of 46 additional deaths, bringing the total numbers to 438,889 cases and 5,743 COVID-19-related deaths throughout the pandemic. DHHR has confirmed the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WDVM 25

D.C. Point-in-time count set for Wednesday night

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The annual point-in-time count is being held in the District on Wednesday, January 26, beginning at 9:00 p.m. The count puts a number on the people who are experiencing homelessness in the community, and includes both sheltered and unsheltered individuals. In 2021, numbers from the count showed that overall homelessness in the […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WDVM 25

WDVM 25

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://LocalDVM.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy