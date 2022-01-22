Loudoun County Public Schools adjust school schedules

ASHBURN, Va. ( WDVM ) — Loudoun County Public Schools is adjusting its school schedules for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

Officials say the adjustments will help with getting students to school on time. The change will also help with the ongoing issue of bus driver shortages.

The transportation division’s routing team made the changes by the location of their schools.

For more information on school schedule changes visit, lcps.org .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDVM25 & DCW50 | Washington, DC.