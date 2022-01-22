COLUMN: Near As I Can Tell: Limitations

For our study today I’d like to call your attention to the amazing book of John chapter 11 and the thrilling account of the resurrection of Lazarus. It would serve you well to re-read the whole of verse 11-51 before you read this week’s short message. Verse 39 tells us “Jesus said, Take ye away the stone. Martha, the sister of him that was dead, saith unto him, Lord, by this time he stinketh: for he hath been dead four days”. Poor Martha, what a sad thing for her to have to say to the Lord. The dear brother of hers lying dead in a tomb and now that the Lord is come, even she, who believes that no matter what, if only Jesus had been there in time, Lazarus would not have died, wouldn’t be dead now, but to her, it is four days too late and nothing can be done. *Let me borrow your heart for a moment and remind you that with the Lord of lords and King of kings, what may seem too late to us is not necessarily too late for the Lord. Martha said something wonderful and profound; verse 22 “But I know, that even now, whatsoever thou wilt ask of God, God will give it thee”. Can I ask you, do you believe, as she did, that whatsoever our Lord will ask of the father, that God will give it to him? Perhaps when you turn to the Lord in prayer next time, it might serve you and I well to remember that! Let’s go on. Look with me at verse 39 and see “Take ye away the stone”. Ephesians chapter 2 tells us that we ALL were, like Lazarus, dead in trespasses and sins. Just as much wrapped in the burial shroud and in a dark tomb behind a great stone as anyone born of Adam [Romans 5:12]. We stunk in death condemned with the world because of sin. There was a time when we had no hope and were without God in the world [Ephesians 2:12] but thanks be to God that the sweet savior loved us and wept over us and stook outside our tomb and said “Take ye away the stone”! I don’t know about you friend, but I know there was a time when I was in a tomb, behind a stone and I know that I know that the Lord of Lords stood outside the door of my tomb and said “Take ye away the stone”! The preaching and conviction rolled away the stone and the Lamb of God that taketh away the sin of the world [John 1:29] called my name and with a loud voice said “come forth”! Amen! Come forth! How about you sister?! How about you brother? Tell me, has the foolishness of preaching [1st Corinthians 1:21] done its work of conviction in your heart? Has the hearing of the word rolled away the stone from your heart? Have you heard the Alpha and Omega call your name and say, “Come Forth”!? Romans 10 says that by the hearing of the ear and the believing of the heart YOU can call out and confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus, believing in your heart that God hath raised him from the dead and so shall you too be saved. Come and join us at Calvary Baptist Church 703 East Gillespie Rd in Palestine. 903-729-5924 Sunday Morning Services at 10AM, 6PM and Wednesday night at 7PM. Come be a part soon! You’ll be glad you did!

PALESTINE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO