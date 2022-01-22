ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

One of the 49ers’ biggest fans has never lived in California

By Katelyn Stark, Dennis Shanahan
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24SC4G_0dt0wltr00

(KTXL) — One of the biggest Niner fans at Saturday’s game didn’t have to fly there or book a hotel room. Darin Gilbertson and his family got in the car and drove to Lambeau Field from their home in Amery, Wisconsin.

“I pretty much live and breathe 49ers,” Gilbertson told FOX40.

You won’t find a more passionate Niner fan in the Green Bay area than Gilbertson. But he might just be one of the biggest Niners fans anywhere.

“I grew up in Wisconsin my whole life,” explained Gilbertson, who has never lived in California. “So how I became a Niner fan was my sister used to live in San Mateo. So she flew me out there when I was 14 in 1979 and brought me to my first game at Candlestick, and it happened to be Joe Montana’s rookie year. And ever since walking into Candlestick, I’ve been a Niner fan.”

The mega-fan’s wardrobe is worth mentioning.

“I have approximately 30 jerseys that I wear,” he said. “And if one’s not working the first quarter, you can guarantee I’m switching.”

And his collection of memorabilia makes his man cave more like a museum.

“It all started with an autographed Joe Montana jersey. So that was the first piece I got, and it’s built from there,” Gilbertson said.

“Even my Packer friends, if they’re someplace and they see something 49ers and they think that I might not have it, they’ll pick it up for me and give it to me,” he continued. “And unbelievably, I haven’t got any duplicates. And then, me buying online and my wife and kids buying me presents, that’s kind of how it all got to this point.”

Among his collection are two stadium seats, one from Candlestick Park and another from Levi’s Stadium.

Gould’s FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers

“I’m kind of running out of room now, but my son moved out, so I knocked the wall out and went into his room,” Gilbertson said. “So he’s like, ‘Oh, so I’m not coming back, huh?’ ‘Well, you can come back. You can sleep on the couch, but you’re bed’s gone.'”

But Gilbertson’s greatest treasure of all — a very understanding wife.

“Well, she was a Packer fan. I converted her about 10 years ago,” he said.

“Friends will ask her why she lets me do this, and she’s like, ‘Why wouldn’t I? It’s what he loves to do,'” he continued.

The memorabilia just has to stay within the walls of the man cave.

You would think his passion for the red and gold might be a liability deep within Green Bay territory.

Former 49ers quarterback Steve Bono discusses Saturday’s game against the Packers

“Packer fans are pretty loyal to their team, but they’re pretty classy fans too. So I’ve been accepted well,” Gilbertson told FOX40.

Camaraderie comes naturally in Gilbertson’s man cave, just like it does on his favorite football team.

“That’s what I love about this team,” he said. “They seem like they’re really close-knit. Kyle and John have done a great job of assembling the team and the future’s bright.”

You can be sure all that memorabilia is very well-protected. In his day job, Gilbertson is a security technician for an alarm company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Tickets for Rams vs 49ers matchup selling out fast: StubHub

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — With just a few days until the San Francisco 49ers take on the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship, tickets to Sunday’s game are continuing to sell fast. As of Thursday, StubHub tells KRON4 News, Sunday’s game is trending toward being the number one best-selling playoff game in its […]
NFL
The Spun

Lovie Smith Is Trending Following The Bears’ Hire

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found their next head coach in the form of Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news on Thursday morning, revealing that Eberflus beat out Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn to land the job. Eberflus will get his first...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Jimmy Garoppolo Had A Message For 49ers Fans Today

The San Francisco 49ers will head down the California coast to Los Angeles this weekend to take on the Rams in the NFC Championship game. And Jimmy Garoppolo is hoping that the fanbase will do the same. On Wednesday, the 49ers quarterback called for the franchise’s faithful supporters to descend...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Steve Bono
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Lambeau Field#Candlestick Park#Packers#American Football#Ktxl#Niners#Fg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

FOX40

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy