This has been a weird season for Luka Doncic. He’s shooting a career-worst 30 percent from three, his two point percentage is the worst it’s been since his rookie year, yet he’s still dominating the box score and leading the Mavericks to wins — Doncic’s 25.5 points, 8.7 assists and 8.9 rebounds per game falls right in line with his previous two seasons and the Mavericks are 28-21, making a run at the four seed, which would be the highest seeding for the Mavericks led by Doncic.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO