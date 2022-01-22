ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Joe vs Carole’: ‘Tiger King’-inspired TV series starring Kate McKinnon gets first trailer

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdSH1_0dt0w3LG00

(NEXSTAR) – It’s the story you already know, now told by a bunch of people you probably also know.

Peacock has released the first trailer for “Joe vs Carole,” an upcoming scripted drama series based on the events that inspired the Wondery podcast “Joe Exotic: Tiger King,” and Netflix’s “Tiger King” docuseries.

Connecticut mom left kids home alone while she vacationed in Florida, police say

“The story you know was only half the tale,” the trailer teases .

Peacock’s adaptation, starring Kate McKinnon (“SNL”) as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”) as Joe Exotic, is said to be based specifically on the Wondery podcast, which was hosted and reported by Robert Moor. McKinnon is also an executive producer of the Peacock series.

“The limited series will center on Carole Baskin, a big cat enthusiast, who learns that fellow exotic animal lover Joe ‘Exotic’ Schreibvogel is breeding and using his big cats for profit,” per a description offered by Peacock. “She sets out to shut down his venture, inciting a quickly escalating rivalry. But Carole has a checkered past of her own and when the claws come out, Joe will stop at nothing to expose what he sees as her hypocrisy. The results prove dangerous.”

Margaritaville opens RV resort, cabana cabins in Auburndale

In addition to McKinnon and Mitchell, “Joe vs Carole” will star Kyle MacLachlan, Dean Winters and William Fichtner. The series debuts March 3 on Peacock’s streaming platform.

Peacock’s scripted take on the “Tiger King” drama was one of several to be announced following the success of the podcast and docuseries. One, which was set to star Nicolas Cage as Exotic, was shelved as it is “no longer relevant,” Cage told Variety in July 2021. Rob Lowe had also teased his possible casting as Joe Exotic in a Ryan Murphy-helmed production, though it’s unclear if the project is still in the works.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

This Week in TV: ‘The Afterparty,’ ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’

A star-studded murder mystery (Apple TV+’s The Afterparty), a deep examination of a fallen star’s legacy (Showtime’s We Need to Talk About Cosby), a documentary about Janet Jackson and the NFL’s penultimate weekend of the season will fill your screens from Jan. 26-Feb. 1. Below is The Hollywood Reporter‘s rundown of premieres, returns and specials over the next seven days. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options for the coming week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.  The Big Show At a party following a 15-year high school reunion, a pop star (Dave Franco) has fallen...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Outsider.com

WATCH: Peacock Gives First Look at Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in Upcoming Drama ‘Joe vs. Carole’

Peacock’s new trailer at the Joe Exotic-Carole Baskin “Joe vs. Carole” drama looks everything like the ridiculous real-life story. “Saturday Night Live” regular Kate McKinnon plays Baskin while John Cameron Mitchell (“Shrill”) takes on the Joe Exotic role. Both tiger park owners go head-to-head with each other, like in real life. However, this series will focus on Baskin. McKinnon also serves as an executive producer.
TV SERIES
KION News Channel 5/46

Kate McKinnon is purr-fect as Carole Baskin in ‘Joe vs Carole’ first look

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN The first look at Peacock’s Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin limited series can only be described with one word: paw-some. In the series “Joe vs. Carole,” out March 3, John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon play the dueling big cat advocates (cat-vocates?). According to Peacock, the drama “takes a comprehensive dive The post Kate McKinnon is purr-fect as Carole Baskin in ‘Joe vs Carole’ first look appeared first on KION546.
TV SERIES
Daily Mail

'It's war': Kate McKinnon and John Cameron Mitchell ignite infamous big cat feud as Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin in teaser trailer for Peacock series Joe vs. Carole

Peacock dropped the first teaser for it's upcoming dramatization of the sensational Tiger King story, Joe vs. Carole, on Friday. The short clip sees leopard print clad Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin feuding with her real life nemesis Joe Exotic, played by John Cameron Mitchell. Joe vs. Carole, a limited...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Fichtner
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
Person
John Cameron Mitchell
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Dean Winters
Person
Kate Mckinnon
Person
Carole King
celebritypage.com

Carole Baskin Responds to 'Joe Vs Carole' Trailer

Netflix's hit 2020 docuseries Tiger King followed the story of exotic zoo owner, Joe "Exotic" Maldonado-Passage, as he feuded with CEO of Big Cat Rescue, Carole Baskin. The two became household names overnight, as did their rivalry. Shortly after Tiger King's success, a limited drama series based on the Wonderly...
TV SERIES
Complex

Peacock Shares ‘Joe vs Carole’ Teaser Starring Kate McKinnon Highlighting ‘Tiger King’ Feud

Peacock has shared the official teaser for its upcoming Tiger King-inspired show Joe vs Carole. Starring Kate McKinnon as Carole Baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic, the show follows Baskin as she finds out Exotic is making money from breeding and mistreating big cats. When she tries to shut down his enterprise, it provokes a tug-of-war, with Joe insisting Carole is no angel herself.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Marvel and James Bond stars team up in first-look trailer for new TV series

Marvel's Doctor Strange star Chiwetel Ejiofor and No Time to Die's Naomie Harris join forces in the first look at Showtime's TV adaptation of The Man Who Fell to Earth. Based on the 1963 book by Walter Tevis, The Man Who Fell to Earth follows Faraday (Ejiofor), an alien who is left attempting to understand his purpose after landing on Earth at a pivotal moment in history.
TV SERIES
SFGate

‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Resentenced to 21 Years in Prison

A federal judge resentenced Joe Exotic of Netflix’s “Tiger King” to 21 years in prison on Friday, reducing his punishment by one year. The updated sentencing comes after Exotic begged the court for leniency as he begins treatment for prostate cancer. More from Variety. TV Ratings: 'The...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger King#Drama Series
Deadline

‘Let The Right One In’: Nick Stahl Joins Demián Bichir In Showtime’s Drama Series

Nick Stahl has been cast as a series regular opposite Demián Bichir, in Let the Right One In, Showtime’s vampire drama series, from Away creator Andrew Hinderaker, who serves as showrunner; Seith Mann, who directed the pilot and additional episodes; and Tomorrow Studios. The series also stars Anika Noni Rose, Grace Gummer, Madison Taylor Baez, Kevin Carroll, Ian Foreman and Jacob Buster. Inspired by the bestselling 2004 novel by John Ajvide Lindqvist and its 2008 Swedish film adaptation, the series is described as an exploration of human frailty, strength and compassion through an elevated genre lens. It centers on Mark (Bichir)...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

How Michael K. Williams’ Doc Series ‘Black Market’ Completed Season Two After His Death

One of the producers behind Vice TV’s Black Market With Michael K. Williams is talking about their final conversation with the show’s star and executive producer, and why the series tapped his longtime friends to narrate for season two following the actor’s death at 54. The series’ second season, which premiered on Jan. 10 and explores issues like online scams and illegal cannabis markets, was still filming when the Boardwalk Empire and Lovecraft Country star passed away on Sept. 6 in what was reported on Sept. 24 to be an accidental drug overdose. At the time, principal photography had been completed...
TV SERIES
Vibe

Madea Makes Surprise Comeback In Netflix’s ‘A Madea Homecoming’ Trailer: Watch

When Tyler Perry announced the arrival of his 2019 film, A Madea Family Funeral, he shocked fans when he explained he would be retiring the iconic character. He explained that as he’d gotten older, he wanted to do something different and felt the character had “run out of things to say.” Yet, he didn’t want the finality of killing her off. However, after revealing Madea stepping out of retirement and a slew of social media posts that many wrote off as Perry trolling from earlier this month, it appears Madea is officially back. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Dopesick’ Lead 2022 DGA Awards TV Nominations

Call it now: “Succession” will win the DGA Award this year for drama. That’s because it’s the only nominee this year for drama: Five episodes of the HBO series’ third season filled all five nominated slots for this year’s DGA Awards category for dramatic series. The “Succession” sweep comes as the Directors Guild of America has revealed this year’s TV nominees for its 74rd annual DGA Awards, including achievement in drama, comedy, limited/TV movie, variety, reality, children’s and commercials. Also announced on Wednesday were the nominees for this year’s directorial achievement in documentaries. On the comedy side, Apple TV Plus’ “Ted Lasso”...
TV SERIES
WFLA

WFLA

33K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy