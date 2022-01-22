ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

911: Lone Star - Episode 3.05 - Child Care - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwen’s first date with the beautiful and accomplished Chief of Staff to the governor of Texas (guest star Amy Acker) goes awry. Meanwhile, the members of the 126 arrive at...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 4 spoilers: Will Grace give birth?

Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 4, things will roughly pick up where tonight’s episode leaves off. After all, you’ll continue to see Grace is danger as she tries to give birth. Unfortunately, the problems surrounding this character are pretty enormous. For starters, this is...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ Season 3 Episode 3 Photos, Plot, and Air Date

The freezing temperatures continue to put the team at risk on Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season three episode three. “Shock and Thaw” will air on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 8pm ET/Pt. Season three stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, Ronen Rubinstein...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 3 video: Will TK survive?

After a week off of the air 9-1-1: Lone Star season 3 episode 3 is on the air tomorrow night, and it feels like almost no one is safe. Want some more insight into that? Then take a look below at the promo for “Shock & Thaw.” There’s a lot going on here, especially when it comes to TK’s life being in danger. The good news for the character is that he’s hospitalized and with that, he’s at least in a spot where people can adequately take care of him. The problem is that things can still happen, and the promo has us immensely concerned for Carlos, as well. We can’t imagine what it is like being in the position he’s in watching all of this go down.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

United States Of Al - Episode 2.13 - Hunt / Shikar - Press Release

RILEY SETS OUT TO TEACH HAZEL SOMETHING NEW TO MAKE UP FOR FREDDY SHOWING HER HOW TO RIDE A BIKE WHILE RILEY WAS DEPLOYED, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, JAN. 27. “Hunt / Shikar” – Riley, upset that Freddy taught Hazel how to ride a bike while he was deployed, attempts to teach her something new to make up for it. Also, Ariana invites Al to a fundraiser involving spin bikes, where he becomes competitive with Ariana’s handsome cycling instructor, and Art introduces Lois to his favorite secret pastime, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Jan. 27 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
spoilertv.com

Superman and Lois - Episode 2.04 - The Inverse Method - Press Release

"The Inverse Method" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) JENNA DEWAN ("SUPERGIRL") GUEST STARS - Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois' sister Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) become more and more unsettled as Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue. Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah's upcoming quinceanera. Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and her father (Wole Parks) share a bonding moment. Dylan Walsh and also stars. The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong (#204).
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

The Conners - Episode 4.11 - Patriarchs And Goddesses - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Patriarchs and Goddesses” – Darlene continues to navigate her breakup with Ben, and when she and Becky head to the movies and see Ben on a date, Darlene can’t stop herself from interfering and making everyone uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Dan offers to talk with Aldo’s dad, Jesse (Joe Walsh), when he doesn’t approve of Harris and Aldo’s relationship on “The Conners,” WEDNESDAY, JAN. 19 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L). Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
TV & VIDEOS
Tell-Tale TV

Preview — 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4: Push

Grace is in the fight of her life on 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 Episode 4, “Push” as she goes into labor stuck on the side of the road. Time is running out for her and the baby as Billy hunkers down and plans to assist her with the delivery.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Magnum P.I. - Episode 4.13 - Judge Me Not - Press Release

MAGNUM AND HIGGINS GO TO EXTRAORDINARY LENGTHS TO HELP OUT A HAWAII SUPREME COURT NOMINEE WHO IS BEING BLACKMAILED, ON “MAGNUM P.I.,” FRIDAY, JAN. 28. “Judge Me Not” – When Hawaii Supreme Court nominee Judge Rachel Park (Moon Bloodgood) is being blackmailed, she hires Magnum and Higgins who go to extraordinary lengths to help her out. Also, with the pressure of fatherhood looming, Rick suggests changes to make La Mariana more profitable, but TC and Kumo aren’t swayed, on the CBS Original series MAGNUM P.I., Friday, Jan. 28 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Lowe
Person
Jim Parrack
Person
Brian Michael Smith
Person
Amy Acker
Person
Sierra Mcclain
Person
Gina Torres
spoilertv.com

B Positive - Episodes 2.12 + 2.13 - Press Releases

GINA IS OVERWHELMED WHEN ALL THE SENIORS AT VALLEY HILLS COMPETE FOR A FANCY UPGRADED ROOM, ON “B POSITIVE,” AT A SPECIAL TIME ON THURSDAY, JAN. 27. “Dagobah, a Room, and a Chimney Sweep” – Gina is overwhelmed when all the seniors at Valley Hills compete for a fancy upgraded room. Also, Drew and Harry finally arrive at the Grand Tetons, but Drew doesn’t have the epiphany he hoped for, at a special time on back-to-back episodes of the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Jan. 27 (9:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

CBS Renews Ghosts, The Neighborhood and Bob Hearts Abishola - Press Release

CBS RENEWS TELEVISION’S #1 NEW HIT COMEDY “GHOSTS,” PLUS ITS POPULAR MONDAY NIGHT BLOCK OF “THE NEIGHBORHOOD” AND “BOB ♥ ABISHOLA,” FOR THE 2022-2023 BROADCAST SEASON. Joining the Previously Renewed “Young Sheldon,” Television’s Top Four Comedies Are on CBS and Returning for...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

FBI: Most Wanted - Season 3 - Dylan McDermott Joins Cast

Dylan McDermott is becoming a full-time member of the Dick Wolf universe. The Emmy-nominated actor, who has been recurring on NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime, has been tapped as the lead of another Dick Wolf series, CBS’ FBI: Most Wanted. McDermott will succeed Julian McMahon, who is exiting FBI: Most Wanted after almost three seasons.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Care#Lone Star#911#Fox
spoilertv.com

4400 - Episode 1.11 - You Only Meant Well - Press Release

"You Only Meant Well" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV) TEMPERS FLARE - While Shanice (Brittany Adebomola) helps to prepare the Bois Blanc for a celebration, others are preparing for war. LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) returns to the hotel and we learn what she has experienced out in the real world and what she knows about the 44orum. After a disturbing incident, Hayden (AMARR) realizes the comfort of Kaminsky home may not be what is safest for everyone. Jharrell (Joseph David-Jones) reunites with his brother but is Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks) to be trusted and what is his connection to Claudette (Jaye Ladymore)? Meanwhile, an unfortunate misunderstanding might prove fatal for one of the 4400. The series also stars TL Thompson, Ireon Roach, Derrick A. King, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Daniel Willis directed the episode written by Jackie Decembly (#111). Original airdate 1/31/2022.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.08 - Time Amok - Press Release

Episode 108 – Time Amok (Available to stream Thursday, January 20th) When the U.S.S. Protostar is fractured in time by an anomaly, Hologram Janeway must synchronize the disjointed crew and save their ship before it destructs. Written by: Nikhil S. Jayaram. Directed by: Olga Ulanova, Sung Shin.
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Episode 1.04 - Kabayan - Press Release

THONY PLEADS WITH A POTENTIAL DONOR TO HELP LUCA ON AN ALL-NEW "THE CLEANING LADY" MONDAY, JANUARY 31, ON FOX. Lou Diamond Phillips ("Prodigal Son") and his Daughter, Gracie Phillips, Make Guest-Star Appearances. Facing a heartbreaking setback with Luca's treatment, Thony desperately takes matters into her own hands. But when...
TV SHOWS
spoilertv.com

Pivoting - Episode 1.05 - D-Day - Press Release

SARAH, AMY AND JODIE CELEBRATE THEIR VERY OWN "D-DAY" ON AN ALL-NEW "PIVOTING" THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 3 ON FOX. Sarah, Amy and Jodie's made-up annual holiday, "D-Day," celebrates a major moment from Beverly Hills, 90210. Jodie clings to every aspect of the tradition, despite Coleen's absence. Meanwhile, Amy attempts to use the holiday as a day of respite from her family and Sarah worries she's too old to get back into the dating scene in the all-new "D-Day" episode of Pivoting, airing Thursday, February 3 (9:31-10:00 PM ET) on FOX. (PIV-105) (TV-14 D, L, S)
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Fox Sets Dates for 9-1-1/9-1-1: Lone Star Reunion, MasterChef Junior's Return, Masked Singer and Name That Tune

Fox will dial up both 9-1-1 series in late March, when the original series is again paired with its Lone Star offshoot on Monday nights. As revealed by the network’s latest midseason schedule, 9-1-1 will resume Season 5 on Monday, March 21 at 8/7c, where it will be followed by 9-1-1: Lone Star (which is currently unspooling its third season at 8 pm). The freshman drama The Cleaning Lady, now airing Mondays at 9, will wrap its freshman run on March 14. Because it’s too self-aware not to share: In 9-1-1‘s midseason opener, the members of the 118 “‘speed’ to the rescue...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Bob Hearts Abishola - Episode 3.12 - Your Beans Are Flatlining - Press Release

BOB IS SURPRISED WHEN ABISHOLA’S MEDICAL SCHOOL PLANS INCLUDE GOING TO BALTIMORE – WITH OR WITHOUT HIM, ON “BOB ♥ ABISHOLA,” MONDAY, JAN. 24. “Your Beans Are Flatlining” – Bob is surprised when Abishola’s medical school plans include going to Baltimore – with or without him, on the CBS Original series BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, Jan. 24 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Independent

Kristen Bell’s daughter questioned doctor before her mom’s colonoscopy: ‘It was great’

Kristen Bell has revealed that at her latest colonoscopy appointment, her eight-year-old daughter, Lincoln, confronted her mom’s doctor about the procedure.While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on January 25, Bell, 41, recalled how she recently got her first routine colonoscopy, an exam that “detects any changes or abnormalities” in the rectum and large intestines, per Mayo Clinic. Before the examination began, Bell’s daughter, Lincoln, stepped in to ask the doctor a few questions."She was sitting there, and we were getting the paperwork or whatever,” Bell explained. “And she looks at my doctor with this sly look, because you can...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy