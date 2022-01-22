Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Combined XI

Liverpool play Crystal Palace on Sunday and it is set to be a great game. Liverpool are going to be coming off of an emphatic 2:0 win against Arsenal on Thursday. Whereas Palace will be looking to gain vengeance on Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The last time the two met in the Premier League Liverpool came out on top with a 3:0 win due to goals from the three Liverpool players who are currently playing in the Africa Cup of Nations: Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Naby Keita.

Both sides will be looking to get a win from this match and will play the strongest sides possible in order to take advantage over a game where players are missing from both AFCON and due to COVID.

Goalkeeper: Alisson Becker

Liverpool’s number one has been in stellar form this season and pips both Jack Butland and Guiata to the number one spot. Alisson has consistently been listed among the worlds greatest goalkeepers since his arrival from Roma and he will hope to continue his great run of form against a Crystal Palace team which have hit a purple patch in front of goal lately.

Right Back: Trent Alexander-Arnold

TAA is arguably the worlds best right back and has contributed to a whopping 17 goals in all competitions this season, that sort of figure is unheard of for a right back and TAA is at the top of his game at the moment which makes his place in this team undeniable.

Centre Back: Joel Matip

Joel Matip is an extremely underrated centre back in the world of football and the Cameroonian’s performances this year have been on par if not better in some games than his partner in crime, Virgil Van Dijk. Matip has been a player that Liverpool have been able to rely on this year and the forward runs he often makes in matches creates a lot of attacking opportunities for the team.

Centre Back: Virgil Van Dijk

Van Dijk has had a great comeback since he suffered a season ending injury against Everton last year. He is head and shoulders above the likes of Joachim Andersen and Marc Guehi so, this was one of the easier decisions to make for the team. Andersen has been a solid performer for the two seasons he has been in the Premier League and is showing signs of becoming a top class defender in years to come.

Left Back: Andrew Robertson

Robertson has been a star under Klopp since he signed from Hull in 2017. Crystal Palaces Tyrick Mitchell has been a solid performer for Patrick Viera but Robertsons assists and chances he creates in matches makes him pip Mitchell to a starting place in the team.

Centre Midfielder: Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace’s first player inclusion in a heavily dominated Liverpool lineup is Conor Gallagher. The man on loan from Chelsea has been Palace’s stand out player this season and based on the players available with Thiago being injured and Naby Keita playing in AFCON, the midfield could do with Gallagher’s attack minded approach to the central midfield spot.

Defensive Midfielder: Fabinho

When Liverpool play without Fabinho there is a noticeable difference in the tempo and the ability for Liverpool to control the midfield. Fabinho is a world class defensive midfielder and takes a lot of the pressure off of his centre backs.

He has also gone through a purple patch in front of goal recently and until Diogo Jota’s brace on the 20th, he was Liverpool’s top scorer in January.

The other option for this role was Cheikhou Kouyate but based on current form, Fabinho gets into the team.

Centre Midfielder: Curtis Jones

Curtis Jones has recently come back from a freak injury and since his reintroduction to the team, he has added a high level of pressing and played very well in a midfield three with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

Jones is Liverpool’s engine at the moment and never stops running, he can provide both attacking and defensive cover which is what gives him a spot in the time over the likes of James McArthur and Will Hughes as each of these can only provide either attacking or defensive cover for a full 90 minutes.

Right Wing: Odsonne Edouard

Edouard was one of Viera’s many signings in summer in which Palace had an almost entire rebuild with a large amount of their first team from the 20/21 season having expired contracts last summer.

The Crystal Palace forward scored a brace on his debut for Palace and scored withing the first minute of coming on. HE has been a breath of fresh air for the palace team and based on current form, he is playing better than Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino.

There could also be a shout for 17-year-old Kaide Gordon to make his way into the team although, I feel that he isn’t quite ready for consistent Premier League games just yet. However, during the spells we’ve been able to see Gordon play, he looks like a terrific talent.

Striker: Roberto Firmino

Firmino is a one-of-a-kind player, there is no other player in the world that can play the role he plays in Liverpool’s team as well as he does. He is not only an attacking threat, but he also tracks back and wins the ball in midfield and restarts the attack.

The Brazilian has also recently come back from both an injury and COVID but if his performance against arsenal is anything to look at, it feels like he is back to his vintage self.

Left Wing: Diogo Jota.

What a signing he has been for Liverpool, ever since he came to the team last summer, he has challenged for his place in Liverpool’s front three and has cemented himself as a top-class striker. The Liverpool forward is good in the air and great with his feet, he would add a level of flair to the attack that only he possesses.

Jota beats both Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise to the last place in the team as he has been an integral part in Liverpool’s attack since Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah have been playing at AFCON.

Final Lineup: 433

Alisson, TAA, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Gallagher, Jones, Edouard, Firmino and Jota.

