Crystal Palace v Liverpool: Five Best Goals In Fixture

By Conor Jones
 6 days ago

Liverpool's game against Crystal Palace on Sunday is a 'must win' if they wish to remain in the title race. The fixture has historically been a high-scoring clash, here's a look back at five of the Reds' best goals against the Eagles.

5. Sadio Mane - 2020/21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9ulD_0dt0vHZy00
Sadio Mane releases a powerful strike which finds the net at Selhurst Park. IMAGO / PA Images

Having scored in his last eight outings against Palace, Sadio Mane seems to be at his most deadly when sharing a pitch with the Eagles. During the Reds' biggest victory since 1999, another seven goal thrashing against Southampton, the Senegalese winger scored one of his best.

Some scrappy build up play resulted in Roberto Firmino fizzing a five-yard pass into Mane's feet. The attacker uses his first touch to instantly turn Nathaniel Clyne inside the dee, before releasing a snapshot past Vicente Guaita into the bottom left corner. An explosive finish.

4. Roberto Firmino - 2016/17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOXjM_0dt0vHZy00
Roberto Firmino lifts the ball over Crystal Palace's Steve Mandanda to secure his brace.  IMAGO / Colorsport

Jurgen Klopp's first full season at Anfield restored the European giants' Champions League status after a two-year drought. During a trip to Selhurst Park, 'Bobby Dazzler' finished off a commanding 4-2 victory for Klopp's side with a perfectly waited chip over Steve Mandanda.

The Brazilian made a defence splitting run which was met with a beautifully weighted pass by skipper Jordan Henderson. A goal tainted for some only by the top-knot Bobby was donning.

3. Mohamed Salah - 2020/21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ydWW6_0dt0vHZy00
Mo Salah bends a signature strike into the top-left corner at Selhurst Park as Liverpool thrash Crystal Palace 7-0.  IMAGO / PA Images

Arguably the toughest season endured by the club under Klopp's reign also gave birth to the Reds' highest-scoring game.

The destruction of the Eagle's in their own back yard saw the talismanic Egyptian put the cherry on the cake with a signature cut in from the right, followed by a pearler of a strike into the top left stanchion. A move synonymous with Mo, and as unstoppable as it is inevitable.

2. Fabinho - 2019/20

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSo61_0dt0vHZy00
Fabinho celebrates the thunderous strike which put the Reds' within two points of a first Premier League title.  IMAGO / PA Images

With Klopp's Liverpool on the home straight to winning the Premier League title and ending 30 years of hurt, a late fixture against Palace at Anfield helped secure the fabled trophy.

A 4-0 victory including an iconic Fabinho rocket from 30-yards meant that Manchester City had to take all three points from Chelsea the following Thursday. Chelsea won 2-1, the rest is history.

While it was technically a Willian penalty which put the title out of City's reach, Fabinho's thunderous strike will be forever remembered for helping contributing to such a historic fixture.

1. Phillipe Coutinho - 2016/17

The Brazilian's return to the Premier League has been snatching headlines across the country. While some fans remain divided over the Coutinho, it is hard not to appreciate the brilliance produced by the attacking midfielder week on week.

In a season which saw 'El Magico' find the net 13 times, the Reds' fell victim to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Nonetheless, Anfield rose to its feet 24 minutes in as the Brazilian whipped a signature free kick into the top left corner beyond the reach of Wayne Hennessey.

From roughly 30-yards out, it was almost a blueprint copy of a free kick the attacker scored on the opening day of the season against Arsenal.

While Coutinho's departure tainted his reputation amongst the Kop, the Brazilian's best days were spent at Anfield and many do hope he manages to restore some of that form under Steven Gerrard at Aston Villa.

Hopefully, Klopp's Reds will add to this list during Sunday's league fixture.

  • Man of the Match: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool | Diogo Jota? Trent Alexander-Arnold?
  • Kaide Gordon: Just How Good Can The Liverpool Youngster Be?

