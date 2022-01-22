ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rival Watch: Kyle Walker-Peters Brilliant Goal For Southampton Against Manchester City

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago
There is early hope for Liverpool fans as Kyle Walker-Peters has given Southampton an unexpected lead against leaders Manchester City.

A smart move down the Southampton right saw the ball fall to the 24 year old who finished brilliantly passed Emerson in the City goal.

The Reds are eleven points behind the runaway leaders with one game in hand and will travel to play Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

Watch the goal here:

Premier League Fixtures - Rearranged

Tuesday 18th January 2022

7:30pm Burnley P-P Watford

8:00pm Brighton & Hove Albion 1-1 Chelsea

Wednesday, 19th January 2022

7:30pm Leicester City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur

8:00pm Brentford 1-3 Manchester United

Premier League Fixtures - Matchweek 23

Friday, 21st January 2022

8:00pm Watford 0-3 Norwich City

Premier League Fixtures, Table & Standings - Matchweek 23 & Rearranged Fixtures - January 18th/19th/21st/22nd/23rd

8 hours ago

Jurgen Klopp Spoilt For Choice As Kostas Tsimikas Shines For Liverpool

9 hours ago

Rival Watch: Thiago Silva Goal Doubles Chelsea Lead As They Look To Keep Pressure Up On Liverpool & Manchester City

9 hours ago

Saturday, 22nd January 2022

12:30pm Everton 0-1 Aston Villa

3:00pm Manchester United 1-0 West Ham United

3:00pm Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United

3:00pm Brentford 1-2 Wolves

5:30pm Southampton v Manchester City

Sunday, 23rd January 2023

2:00pm Arsenal v Burnley

2:00pm Crystal Palace v Liverpool

2:00pm Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

4:30pm Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

  • AFCON Round Of 16 Fixtures & Schedule - Who Will Salah, Mane & Keita Play In Last 16?

'I Would Have Been Next' - Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk On How Close He Was To Replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold On Free Kicks

Liverpool central defender Virgil van Dijk has claimed in a recent interview that he came close to replacing right back Trent Alexander-Arnold on free kicks. The 30 year old came with a reputation as a brilliant free kick taker from his days at Southampton and Celtic but due to the brilliance of the England international has been limited to rare opportunities.
Report: Liverpool To Miss Out On Striker With Borussia Dortmund Set To Swoop

Liverpool are set to miss out on wonderkid forward Karim Adeyemi, according to reports. Borussia Dortmund are going to sign the 19-year-old forward from RB Salzburg, where the £34m rated striker has scored 18 goals in 2021/22. Liverpool were expected to delve into the January transfer market following Sadio...
Kostas Tsimikas
Jurgen Klopp
Report: Liverpool Set Price For Takumi Minamino With Leeds United Interested

Liverpool are set to ask for £20m for Japan international Takumi Minamino this January, according to reports. The forward joined in January 2020 for £7.25m from RB Salzburg, and Leeds United have become a leading force for his signature overnight. Leeds have done no business this month with...
Breaking Transfer News: Liverpool Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros Joins Notts County On Loan

Liverpool have announced that goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros has joined National League team Notts County on loan until the end of the season. The deal was announced on Thursday on Liverpoolfc.com and social media channels that the 20-year-old was on the move again. The keeper joined Liverpool from Slavia Prague in...
Liverpool Interested In PSV Winger Cody Gakpo

PSV winger Cody Gakpo is attracting interest from several clubs across Europe and Liverpool are reportedly one of them. Gakpo has impressed so far this season in all competitions with six goals and 10 assists. Liverpool were linked with a host of attacking players at the beginning of the January...
Report: Liverpool Make 'Official Proposal' For Atletico Madrid Striker Matheus Cunha

A report has emerged suggesting that Liverpool made an 'official proposal' for Atletico Madrid's Brazilian striker Matheus Cunha. The Reds had shown interest in the player during the summer but the 22-year-old moved from Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin to the Spanish capital for a reported fee of just over £23million.
'Those Things Can Affect Teams' - Liverpool Midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain On Chasing Title Rivals Manchester City

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been talking about the Premier League title race and how based on his experience, pressure can play a part during the run-in. The 28-year-old has fought his way back into contention for being a starter in Jurgen Klopp's team this season and was on target for the second week in a row in Liverpool's hard-fought 3-1 Premier League victory against Crystal Palace last weekend.
Liverpool And The Art Of A Last Minute Transfer

The idea of Liverpool not doing any business in a transfer window has become somewhat of a joke amongst fans in recent windows. However, the business they do pull off has all come under the trademark, with the Reds pulling off transfers in a swift fashion. The best example of...
Egypt v Morocco: Where To Watch / Live Stream | AFCON Quarter-Final | Liverpool's Mohamed Salah In Action - UK, US, Canada, Australia, Nigeria, Ghana & South Africa

Mohamed Salah and Egypt will face Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations and we can bring you the details of when and where you can watch the game. The 29-year-old Liverpool superstar scored the winning penalty in the shoot-out that saw Egypt win their last 16 clash against the Ivory Coast after the two teams were locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes.
Rio Ferdinand gives verdict on Anthony Martial’s Man United career after completing Sevilla loan

Anthony Martial’s departure from Manchester United, on loan to Sevilla, has not come as a surprise to many - and certainly not to Rio Ferdinand.The former Monaco forward has been a bit-part player for the Premier League team for some time, featuring just eight times in the Premier League this season and scoring only once in all competitions for the Red Devils.He arrived with a big reputation and price tag and initially excited supporters, but inconsistent showings and being overshadowed by the likes of Marcus Rashford have left him on the fringes of the club, managing fewer than 400 minutes...
