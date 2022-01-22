ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Five Live Pundit Urges Liverpool to Move for Barcelona Star

By Sam Jones
 6 days ago
Speaking on BBCs Radio Five Live, pundit Don Hutchinson has said that Liverpool should make a move for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

The pundit simply said, "If I was Liverpool I would (go for Dembele.)"

The 2018 World Cup winner's contract with the Catalan giants is set to expire in the summer, meaning that the Reds could get the winger for free come July.

Given his contract status, it seems likely the Frenchman, who has 27 caps for his country, will depart Barcelona, most likely for a Premier League side.

Another team to be linked with Dembele is Arsenal, however, Hutchinson urged the gunners not to go for the winger saying; "If I was Arsenal I’m thinking I could get more out of Pepe, they’re two similar players. The trouble with Dembele is that he’s not been fit enough at Barca, he’s a wonderful talent, he certainly was at Dortmund. If Arsenal threw their money at Dembele I think it would be a risk, but if Liverpool did it he’d be a squad player who’d have to fight for his position.”

Author Verdict

Dembele is undoubtedly a quality player but comes with just as many cons as pros for Liverpool.

His injury record is concerning to say the least and with reports that he is asked for astronomical wages at Barcelona, there is a chance he could upset the dressing room.

However, Dembele is a player in the mold that Klopp might like to have in the squad, it would just take a masterclass from Michael Edwards before he departs the club this summer.

