How To Watch: Ole Miss Basketball Travels to Mississippi State

The Rebels look to sweep the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Ole Miss will travel to Starkville on Saturday to take on Mississippi State in search of its second win over the Bulldogs and second win in conference play this season.

The Rebels have lost three straight conference games since knocking off Mississippi State at home on Jan. 8 and currently sits at 9-8 overall and 1-4 in the SEC. The last time Ole Miss and Mississippi State met on the hardwood, Matthew Murrell had a career night, dropping 31 points in an 82-72 win.

Kermit Davis spent his playing days at Mississippi State, and he spoke on the importance of this rivalry on Friday.

"I've been on both sides of it," Davis said. "It's one of the greatest rivalries in the country. After that game when Breein [Tyree] made a last-second shot, [Clark Kellog] said that was one of the greatest atmospheres of college basketball that he had seen between two teams."

Ole Miss has won 12 of the last 17 matchups against Mississippi State, its best streak since winning 11 of 14 from 1929-33. Here's how to watch the Rebels and Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon.

Game Information: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

Current Records: Ole Miss (9-8, 1-4 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (12-5, 3-2 SEC)

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m. CT

Where: Humphrey Coliseum -- Starkville, Miss.

Television: ESPNU ( Play-by-Play: Tom Hart, Color: Carolyn Peck)

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network ( Play-by-Play: David Kellum, Color: John Stroud)

SiriusXM: Channel 387 (977 on SXM app)

Projected Spread (via SI Sportsbook): Mississippi State -11.5, Ole Miss +11.5

Projected Money Line (via SI Sportsbook): Mississippi State -752, Ole Miss +450

