Proposed Indiana law could ban transgender female students from competing in girls’ sports

INDIANAPOLIS (WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Indiana lawmakers next week will consider legislation concerning transgender students and sports.

If a person is born male they would not be able to participate in girls’ sports, under the legislation from Republican state Rep. Michelle Davis.

In a statement, Davis said it’s “the result of listening to the concerns of female student-athletes and parents,” adding that “the purpose of this bill is to protect fair competition in girls’ sports.”

Jayne Walters, a transgender woman, told CBS 4 in Indianapolis , it’s wrong.

“These are kids that are just trying to live their lives,” Walters said. “They’re just trying to be themselves and do the things that their friends are doing.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana is also against the idea.

“To categorically ban trans people essentially from participating in school sports according to their gender is unconstitutional on its face,” Kit Malone, an ACLU advocacy strategist, said.

The Indiana High School Athletic Association has allowed transgender athletes to apply for eligibility.