Young officer slain in Harlem joined to help 'chaotic city'

Slain NYPD officer joined force to improve police-community tensions. Jason Rivera, 22, was fatally shot when a gunman opened fire on him in a Harlem apartment on Friday evening. Rivera and his partners arrived in response to a domestic violence call. Wilbert Mora, 27, was critically wounded. A third officer critically injured the 47-year-old suspect. Police said the suspect’s gun had been reported stolen in Baltimore in 2017 and that it had a high-capacity magazine attached to it. The officers were the third and fourth shot in the line of duty in the last week, police said. Yesterday, Mayor Eric Adams said that he planned to make good on a campaign pledge and bring back a version of an anti-gun plainclothes police unit that was disbanded in 2020 amid criticism of its treatment of nonwhite residents. “Why I Became A Police Officer”: Rivera, who grew up in an immigrant family in Manhattan, wrote to his commanding officer in late 2020 that he became a cop because, among other things, he wanted to change the relationship between the police and communities like his. “My perspective on police and the way they police really bothered me,” he wrote about his views as a young man, noting that he once saw his brother being stopped and frisked. But Rivera also saw police working to improve community relationships, and he aspired to be that kind of officer. “I realized how impactful my role as a police officer would go in this chaotic city,” he wrote. Related from The Trace: Domestic dispute calls are often the most dangerous for responding officers.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO