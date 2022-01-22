Leeds United 0-1 Newcastle United: No clarity on Bamford return - Bielsa after Leeds loss

England captain Owen Farrell has been ruled out of the entire Guinness Six Nations because of an ankle problem.Head coach Eddie Jones has confirmed that Farrell needs surgery on the injury sustained in training for Saracens last week.It was hoped that the 30-year-old would start the opener against Scotland on February 5 after recovering from damage to the other ankle which had kept him out for two months.🤕 𝗜𝗡𝗝𝗨𝗥𝗬 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘Owen Farrell will undergo surgery today on an ankle injury sustained in training last week. The recovery period has been estimated at eight to ten weeks until his return to action....

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO