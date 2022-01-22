Bombers’ Notebook: Vio Link (Four Swords manga)

Thirty-five years ago, Zelda II: The Adventure of Link reached the NES, bringing fans the highly anticipated sequel to 1986’s magnificent The Legend of Zelda. However, shortly after its launch, Zelda II was quickly deemed the worst game of the series, a title it still carries umpteen sequels later, even though most The Legend of Zelda fans have never played it. The game is heavily criticized for its excessive grinding, unfair difficulty, cryptic solutions to mandatory puzzles, and shift from top-down exploration to sidescroller action-platform. While these aspects of the game can be frustrating to players expecting just an improved copy of the first game, Zelda II hasn't aged as badly as its reputation suggests, and it might be a much better game than you remember or have heard about.
