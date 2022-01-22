ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Want to Have *At Least* Two Kids, Sources Say

By Kayleigh Roberts
Cosmopolitan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, we officially added "pulling off a completely under-the-radar pregnancy" to Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's love story highlight reel. Nick and Priyanka confirmed that they recently welcomed their first child together via a surrogate in identical Instagram posts on Friday. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have...

www.cosmopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zane Lowe
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Nick Jonas
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

George Clooney Said He Was Responsible for the Failure of His Marriage to Talia Balsam

Who: Actress Talia Balsam, 62, and Oscar-winning actor, producer, writer, and director George Clooney, 60. How They Met: According to a 1996 Vanity Fair profile, Balsam and Clooney hit it off while co-starring in a "local play" in 1984. She broke up with him, they got back together, and he proposed, the relationship culminating in a Las Vegas wedding in December 1989.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Divisive Amber Heard Blamed For ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Divorce

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly
Essence

NeNe Leakes Is 'Grateful' For The Love Of Boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh

After a source claimed the star is "absolutely open" to getting married again and is having a great time with Sioh, she showed her beau some love on social media. After losing her husband, Gregg Leakes, to colon cancer in September 2021, NeNe Leakes has seemingly found love again with her new boyfriend Nyonisela Sioh. Some of the most recent photos Leakes shared to her Instagram account certainly give that impression. One image of the designer that Leakes posted in her Instagram Stories was captioned, “The way you love on me & take care of me…grateful!”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, Looks Just Like Mom Jennifer Garner On Shopping Date With Dad

Violet Affleck is looking more and more grown up! The 16-year-old stepped out with dad Ben and brother Samuel for a trip to the bookstore. Violet Affleck, 16, is a carbon copy of her mom Jennifer Garner, 49. The tall teenager was spotted hitting up a bookstore with handsome dad Ben Affleck, 49, and her younger brother Samuel, 9. in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood on Wednesday, Jan. 5. Violet looked poised and polished in a short burgundy dress with a flared skirt, pairing it with a light gray blazer and her go-to black leather western booties.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

The Late Late Show Cancels Remaining Shows After James Corden Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, after host James Corden has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by Corden on social media on Thursday, with him revealing that he is "fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this [is] fortunate enough to say [he feels] completely fine." While the specifics of this COVID-related hiatus are unclear, Corden's post did say that the CBS show "will be off the air for the next few days." Thursday's new broadcast has Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis scheduled to appear, with a re-run already set for tomorrow.
PUBLIC HEALTH
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BET

Oprah Winfrey Tosses Out Half Of Gayle King's Birthday Cake To 'Reset' Her Diet For The New Year

Oprah is hitting the reset button on her diet for 2022. The media mogul shared a video to Instagram tossing out her dear friend Gayle King's 'two-week-old' birthday cake. "Time for a reset, clearing out the fridge. You know, we had 12 people over for the holidays, and all stayed safe from COVID, thank god, and I gotta say we ate every day like food had just been invented," Winfrey, 67, began the video. "So clearing out the fridge, no chance of one last piece of Gayle's delicious Bananas Foster birthday cake."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

After Jennie Nguyen's firing, Real Housewives fans are calling on Bravo to take action against Ramona Singer

In announcing that it was firing Nguyen for offensive posts during the Black Lives Matter protests in summer 2020, Bravo apologized for not catching the posts early on. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes and make better informed and more thoughtful decisions.” As The Daily Beast's Cheyenne Roundtree notes, "fans are now intent on holding Bravo to that promise, rallying for the network to finally address the behavior of one of the Real Housewives franchise’s longest-standing and most polarizing stars: Ramona Singer. To longtime fans, Singer is a central and integral figure of the Bravo world. The 65-year-old has starred on Real Housewives of New York since its premiere in 2008, and she takes pride in being the lone cast member to be a leading housewife throughout the show’s 13 seasons. (Luann de Lesseps has also been a part of the show in every season, but was demoted to 'friend' status in Season 6.) She’s sometimes off-kilter and regularly teased by her co-stars for bragging about having dozens of 'good girlfriends,' her never-failing ability to scope out good-looking men to flirt with, and her infamous 'crazy eyes.' And fans can always count on Singer as a source of entertainment, blurting out bizarre comments and consistently butting heads with her various co-stars. But as much as Singer is beloved, even ironically, fans have been rumbling that it might be time for the veteran star to hand over her apple for good as the controversies have started to mount against her, including her flippant behavior during the pandemic, her outdated and tone-deaf remarks, and her insistence that 'all lives matter' after fans asked her to voice support for the Black Lives Matter movement...All these concerns could spell trouble for Singer, as Bravo still hasn't announced who will be returning for Season 14 following a disastrous season that should have been a celebratory moment for the show with the introduction of RHONY’s first Black housewife, Eboni K. Williams." ALSO: Jennie Nguyen blames her social media team for sharing her controversial posts.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Andy Cohen Explains Why Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Mary Cosby Didn't Show Up To The Reunion

The sophomore season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been bonkers for two main reasons: Jen Shah’s legal troubles and the contentious remarks made by Mary Cosby. In the case of the latter, she compared Shah to a “Mexican thug” and then later doubled down on referring to Jennie Nguyen as having “slanted eyes.” The cast was heading into filming the show’s reunion last week, with expectations that the controversial pastor would address her comments. Yet, subsequent reports indicated that Cosby was in fact a no-show. Reunion host Andy Cohen has since confirmed her absence, as well as explained the reason she didn't show up.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
People

Kate Hudson Jokes Son Ryder's Life Is 'Outta My Hands' in Sweet 18th Birthday Tribute: 'Love You'

The 42-year-old actress celebrated her son Ryder Russell's 18th birthday with a sweet tribute shared on her Instagram Friday in honor of the major milestone. "And then he was 18 ❤️," Hudson wrote alongside a montage of photos with Ryder over the years, beginning with a snap from her pregnancy and ending with a recent selfie together. Hudson shares son Ryder with ex Chris Robinson.
CELEBRITIES

