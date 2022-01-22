ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Investigation begins following United States Coast Guard rescue 32 people from a capsized vessel

By Tyler Watkins
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MfOqr_0dt0rmtD00
Courtesy of USCG Twitter

BIMINI, Bahamas — The United States Coast Guard (USCG) rescued 32 people after a vessel capsized during a suspected migrant smuggling operation Friday five miles west of Bimini, Bahamas, according to USCG Southeast’s Twitter.

According to a post from the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s Facebook page, a search and rescue effort for a suspected migrant smuggling operation has begun.

At approximately 9 a.m. Friday, Operation Bahamas, Turks & Caicos (OPBAT) reported a possible migrant vessel departed from Bimini, according to the post. Shortly after, it was reported the vessel capsized after taking on water.

A USCG helicopter arrived on the scene to assist people in the water and holding onto life rafts.

All the migrants were taken to Alice Town, Bimini for medical care and released to authorities, according to the Royal Bahamas Defence Force’s post.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Coast Guard searches vast sea for 39 people lost off Florida

The Coast Guard searched through the night Wednesday for 39 people missing from a capsized boat after a solitary survivor was found clinging to the overturned hull off the Florida coast. Crews on at least four ships and five aircraft already scanned a vast area about the size of Rhode Island on Tuesday after the man was pulled to safety.The man told a good Samaritan who rescued him that he was part of a group of 40 people who left the island of Bimini in the Bahamas on Saturday night in what the maritime security agency suspects was a...
WEATHER
treasurecoast.com

4 people rescued by Coast Guard after ship takes on water

4 people rescued by Coast Guard after ship takes on water. Port Canaveral, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -The U.S. Coast Guard crew at Port Canaveral rescued four people after their boat took on water on Saturday, according to the Coast Guard. The boat was found 27 miles southeast off of Port Canaveral,...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States Coast Guard#Rescue Team#Smuggling#Capsized#Bahamas#Uscg Southeast#Therbdf#Turks Caicos#Opbat#Bimini
CBS Miami

US Coast Guard Intercepts 191 Hatians Aboard Overloaded Sail Freighter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The US Coast Guard intercepted 191 Haitians aboard an overloaded sail freighter about 40 miles southwest of Great Inagua, Bahamas. The green and blue sail freighter was detected during a routine patrol Tuesday at approximately 1 a.m. The Coast Guard crew provided life jackets and brought the Haitians aboard their cutters. “The Coast Guard maintains a persistent presence patrolling the waters around Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Puerto Rico and the Bahamas, to help prevent loss of life on the high seas,” said Lt. David Steele, Coast Guard liaison officer, U.S. Embassy Haiti. “These grossly overloaded vessels operate without proper safety equipment and are not built for these hazardous voyages.” As is the case, those interdicted at sea can expect to be repatriated.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
natureworldnews.com

Saudi Tourist 'Killed on the Spot' After Aggressive Elephant Trampled Him on Safari

Authorities in Uganda are carrying out an investigation into the untimely demise of a Saudi national after getting trampled to death by an elephant. The tragedy occurred on Tuesday at the Murchison Falls national park, which is a renowned tourist attraction in Africa. According to Independent, the deceased was attacked by an elephant while taking a rest.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Dramatic images and video show Navy stealth fighter jet crashing into ocean

Pictures and video footage have emerged showing the moments before and after a US Navy fighter jet crashed into the South China Sea while attempting to land on an aircraft carrier.In the video, which has circulated widely on social media, the plane – an F-35C stealth fighter – approaches the landing deck of an aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson, during a routine operation. The footage shows the plane coming in to land and then disappearing from view with a bang, but the clip cuts off before the crash itself can be seen.Still images are also circulating showing the...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US Army soldier dies on base in Alaska

A U.S. Army soldier died during an on-duty accident on a military base in Alaska on Monday, the U.S. Army first revealed late Wednesday. Spc. Karolina Ferrer-Padilla, who was assigned to the 6th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, died in an unspecified on-duty accident on base, the U.S. Army confirmed in an emailed statement Wednesday.
WHIO Dayton

US Coast Guard searching for 39 people after boat capsizes off Florida coast

More than three dozen people remained unaccounted for Tuesday night after a boat en route from the Bahamas capsized off Florida’s Atlantic coast on Saturday night. According to The New York Times, rescuers did not learn of the catastrophe until Tuesday morning when a boater, described by the U.S. Coast Guard as a “good Samaritan,” found a man clinging to the overturned vessel.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy