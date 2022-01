TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) The analyst noted the strong topline performance and continued strength in bookings highlight a "still robust demand environment that should bolster confidence" in the company's 7% - 9% organic growth outlook for 2022.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO