Silver Alert issued for missing Ocala 86-year-old

Edward Van-Steenburgh Police are trying to locate this man.

OCALA, Fla. — Marion County police are looking for 86-year-old Edward Van-Steenburgh, who was last seen leaving the 15800 block of SW 11th Terrace Rd. in Ocala, Florida.

Silver Alert

Van-Steenburgh is described as a white male who is about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and has white hair with brown eyes.

He was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. on Saturday in his white 2019 Honda CRV SUV bearing the Florida tag #LWHZ60 wearing jeans, a white undershirt and a possible plaid shirt.

Van-Steenburgh has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and needs his medication.

Anyone with information on Van Steenburgh and his whereabouts are encouraged to call 911.

For more information, call 352-732-9111.

©2022 Cox Media Group