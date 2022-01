New York Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist had his No. 30 raised to the rafters in Madison Square Garden on Friday night, with a raucous crowd on hand to honor "The King." "I'm so happy I get an opportunity to say thank you to all the amazing fans in here that have supported me throughout my career," Lundqvist told the crowd during the ceremony. "It's been an amazing experience and it has given me so much joy. When I reflect on my time in New York, I keep coming back to one feeling, and that's gratitude."

NHL ・ 3 HOURS AGO