WWE reportedly offered a 2022 Hall of Fame induction to Jeff Hardy but he turned it down. As we’ve noted, WWE released Hardy in early December after he reportedly turned down an offer of rehab from the company. This came after an incident at the December 4 WWE live event in Edinburg, Texas, where Hardy became sluggish as the six-man main event went on, then tagged out, and disappeared through the crowd with security following him. He was pulled from the road after that incident, and then released. Matt Hardy later stated that he didn’t feel like Jeff needed rehab at that point, and that he was in a good place in his life.

WWE ・ 15 HOURS AGO