Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is preparing for the game of his life against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. That game might have a little more meaning for Burrow after his father shared a certain picture on social media. Jimmy Burrow, the father to Joe and a former college football coach, shared an old image of his son on Twitter. In that photo, Joe is a young boy at what appears to be Arrowhead Stadium. While Joe isn’t rocking a jersey or much red, he’s wearing a KC Chiefs helmet.

