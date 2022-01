Alabama could have as many as nine weeks left in its men’s basketball season, but its upcoming eight days could tell the story of the season more than any other stretch. The Tide begins a difficult string of three games when it hosts No. 4 Baylor on Saturday, followed by next week at Auburn (currently ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll) and home against Kentucky (currently ranked No. 12). Saturday’s 3 p.m. CT tip off on ESPN was scheduled as the marquee game of the SEC-Big 12 challenge between the regular-season champions of the respective conferences last year.

AUBURN, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO