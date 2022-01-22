ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Ian Alexander Jr., DJ and Son of Regina King, Commits Suicide

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 6 days ago

Ian Alexander Jr., a Los Angeles-based DJ and the son of actress and director Regina King, has committed suicide, according to multiple reports out Saturday. Alexander Jr. had just turned 26 on Wednesday....

mynewsla.com

