In ‘Watcher,’ a stalker thriller with a female gaze

Times Daily
 6 days ago

An American woman moves to Bucharest with her partner and begins to suspect...

www.timesdaily.com

Deadline

Grammy Winner Flying Lotus Sets Sci-Fi Horror Pic ‘Ash’ As Second Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Musician and filmmaker Flying Lotus has set the sci-fi horror film Ash as his second feature, on the heels of his body horror anthology Kuso, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. The new film, for which the multi-hyphenate will also compose an original score, watches as a woman wakes up on a distant planet and finds the crew of her space station viciously killed, her investigation into what happened setting in motion a terrifying chain of events. Jonni Remmler penned the original screenplay. XYZ Films and GFC Films will produce, with Echo Lake on board as exec...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Keke Palmer on How ‘Alice’ Explores Black Freedom Through Its Time Twist

For Keke Palmer, starring in Krystin Ver Linden’s directorial debut Alice was a sobering but empowering opportunity to connect with her ancestors while also reflecting on modern racial justice. It’s a role that speaks directly to her acting roots and that fits squarely into a larger vision for her career, she says, of “how I see resilience in who I am and how to express that visually and artistically, to me that’s really where it aligns.” In the film, which had its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in the U.S. Dramatic Competition Section, Palmer plays an enslaved woman in 1800s Georgia...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘The Long Walk’ Trailer: Mattie Do Is a First for Laos as Both Female Filmmaker and Horror Director

“Do you want me to bury your corpse here?” Such a dark question from such an innocent boy (Por Silatsa), and yet this sets the tone for “The Long Walk” trailer, which IndieWire exclusively premieres below. The critically acclaimed film by Laos’ first female filmmaker Mattie Do premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2019 before playing at the Toronto International Film Festival. The time-traveling drama is set in Laos and follows a ghost that can transport an aging hermit (Yannawoutthi Chanthalungsy) to the moment of his mother’s death, 50 years prior. “People say they’ve seen a boy walking down the road with...
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: WATCHER: Maika Monroe Stars in a Routine Stalker Film [Sundance 2022]

Watcher (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Chloe Okuno and starring Maika Monroe, Karl Glusman, Burn Gorman, Tudor Petrut, Daniel Nuta, Madalina Anea and Stefan Iancu. When Maika Monroe appeared in the 2014 independent horror film, It Follows, she received terrific critical...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Conjuring' Universe Movie Is Creeping out Netflix Watchers

One of the Conjuring universe movies recently debuted on Netflix, and it is really creeping out watchers. Annabelle: Creation, an origin story for the franchise's petrifying possessed doll, is currently the number four film on Netflix's Top 10 Movies list. It trails behind three other recent entries: The Royal Treatment, Munich: The Edge of War, and Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman.
MOVIES
oneroomwithaview.com

Watcher – Sundance 2022 Review

Chloe Okuno’s Watcher follows Julia (Maika Monroe) who joins her husband, Francis (Karl Glusman), when he relocates to his family’s native Romania for a new job. Unable to speak the language and stuck at home with nothing to fill the time, the feeling that she’s being watched becomes debilitating.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Female Filmmakers Dominate Sundance 2022 Beyond Just the Stats, from Big Sales to Buzzy Titles

If it feels like this year’s Sundance Film Festival is stuffed to the gills with buzzy films, hot sales titles, and hits-in-the-making that all happen to be directed by women, the numbers don’t lie. Nearly half of all projects at this year’s festival were directed by women, with a new high-water mark both in the features space (55 percent directed by women) and overall competition titles (56 percent directed by women). And while this year’s breakdown of filmmaker demographics is revelatory on its own, that’s not the only reason why the 2022 festival has felt so special. Though this year sees...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘A Hero’: Read The Screenplay For Asghar Farhadi’s Latest “Spark” That Became A Movie

Editors note: Deadline’s Read the Screenplay series debuts and celebrates the scripts of films that will be factors in this year’s movie awards race. For Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi, A Hero was the culmination of a long rumination on a recurring phenomenon he’d noticed being reported in his nation’s media. “I had been reading stories like this in the press for some time,” Farhadi says of the genesis of his film’s tale, which centers on Rahim (Amir Jadidi), a man imprisoned for unpaid debts who, during a brief furlough, returns a newly discovered handbag filled with gold coins to its rightful owner rather...
MOVIES
The Independent

Lena Dunham: Critics tear into Girls star’s ‘off-putting’ new film Sharp Stick

Lena Dunham’s new film Sharp Stick has made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival – but the reaction has been somewhat less than impressed.The Girls star’s latest offering focuses on a 26-year-old babysitter (Kristine Froseth) who undergoes a sexual awakening after losing her virginity to her employer.Alongside Froseth, the independent drama also stars Taylour Paige, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jon Bernthal and Dunham herself, who also directed and wrote the script.Early reviews for the film have been damning, however, and the effort currently holds a score of just 37 per cent on the review aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes (at...
MOVIES
flaunt.com

A Female Gaze | Seven Decades of Women Street Photographers

Howard Greenberg Gallery will be celebrating seven decades of 20th century street photography by women, including Berenice Abbott, Diane Arbus, Jodi Bieber, Esther Bubley, Rebecca Lepkoff, Helen Levitt, Vivian Maier, Mary Ellen Mark, Frances McLaughlin-Gill, Lisette Model, Barbara Morgan, and Ruth Orkin. Street photography’s democratic and fair nature made it...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Inverse

best spy thriller of the century

As the clock ran out on a particularly gloomy December in the final weeks of 2020, the British author John le Carré died of pneumonia. He was 89. One of the greatest spy novelists ever to hold a pen, le Carré had long been renowned for his bestselling books about the moral ambiguity and intelligence machinery of the Cold War. His subject at once human and political, le Carré captured the high tension and intrigue of a conflict waged not by missiles and tanks but by bureaucrats at typewriters.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Searchlight Closes $7.5M U.S. Deal For Sundance Pic ‘Good Luck To You, Leo Grande’; Hulu Releasing

EXCLUSIVE: Searchlight Pictures has closed a deal around $7.5 million for U.S. rights to Good Luck to You, Leo Grande. the Sophie Hyde-directed film that stars Emma Thompson and Daryl McCormack (The Wheel of Time & Peaky Blinders). Deadline reported yesterday  that Searchlight was poised to win the film that was bid on by several distributors, and the plan is to wage an awards-season campaign for Thompson in a standout turn. Searchlight will release through Hulu, in a deal similar to the pre-emptive one it made for another Sundance film, Fresh. Hyde directed 52 Tuesdays and Animals. The new film is scripted...
MOVIES
Variety

Hamaguchi Ryusuke, Connie Nielsen, Karim Ainouz, Join M. Night Shyamalan in Berlinale Juries

“Drive My Car” filmmaker Hamaguchi Ryusuke, director Karim Ainouz (Berlin-winner “Central Airport THF”) and actor Connie Nielsen (“Wonder Woman”) will join president M. Night Shyamalan on the international jury of the Berlin Film Festival. Also serving on the international jury are producer Saïd Ben Saïd (“Benedetta”) and filmmakers Anne Zohra Berrached (“24 Weeeks”) and writer-director Tsitsi Dangarembga (“I Want a Wedding Dress”). The international jury decides the Golden and the Silver Bear winners. The jury for the festival’s Encounters strand includes Mubi director of content Chiara Marañón and filmmakers Ben Rivers (Venice FIPRESCI prize winner “Two Years at Sea”) and...
MOVIES
Telegraph

