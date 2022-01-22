ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work begins on hundreds of apartments, townhomes in Belmont

By Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
Courtesy: Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments

BELMONT, N.C. — Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments have started construction on The Morris at Belmont, the companies announced this week. The project calls for a $76 million investment and the development of 322 residential units on a 39-acre site at 6900 Wilkinson Boulevard in Belmont.

[ ALSO READ: Work begins to transform old mill in Belmont ]

The Morris at Belmont will include a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with 32 townhomes.

(WATCH BELOW: Belmont small business to be demolished 6 years after devastating fire)

