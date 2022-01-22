ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nation’s largest home-improvement retailer to open warehouse here

By Charlotte Business Journal
 6 days ago
Home Depot could be coming to Westinghouse Boulevard

CHARLOTTE — A big-name tenant will land at a local developer’s industrial project just off Westinghouse Boulevard in Charlotte.

Multiple sources told CBJ that The Home Depot Inc. will establish a facility at The Keith Corp.’s Westinghouse Logistics Park site.

[ ALSO READ: Georgia man arrested for impersonating Home Depot employee to steal merchandise ]

A permit filed with the city for the site refers to the project under the code name Project Skinny. The permit states a 403,000-square-foot, rail-served warehouse will be built there.

(WATCH BELOW: Nearly 200K ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled after blades detach)

