Earl Sweatshirt started off this year with a bang, releasing his highly-anticipated fourth studio album, SICK! A long time in the making, over three full years had passed since the last time the Chicago-based rapper released an album but, still, some of his more seasoned critics won't be giving this one a chance. Joe Budden, who has had issues with Earl since before the rapper jokingly portrayed him in a sketch comedy show with Odd Future, went on his podcast last week and told the world that he has no intent on listening to SICK!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO