Stark Parks shares hauntingly beautiful video of Sippo Lake 'singing'

By Drew Scofield
 6 days ago
If you've never heard a frozen lake "sing," you're in for a treat.

Stark Parks shared a video Saturday morning filmed by park volunteer Sarah Betz. In the video, you can hear sounds straight out of a science fiction film that would make even Christopher Nolan take note.

"At first, I was looking for kids with some sort of Star Wars-type guns to come running out from another part of the woods where I had been hiking, and then I realized there wasn’t anyone else around and the sound was coming from the frozen lake," Betz said. "It was absolutely fascinating to hear once I realized that it was nature making the sounds and not humans."

It was filmed on Jan. 16 at Sippo Lake Regional Park , which is located between Canton and Massillon.

"While it sounds like you're in a Star Wars movie, these pings and boings coming from Sippo Lake are completely natural. People often say, 'The lake is singing,' when this phenomenon happens," Stark Parks said.

According to the park system, the noises are made by lake ice expanding, contracting and moving.

Stark Parks shares hauntingly beautiful video of Sippo Lake 'singing'

The eerie sounds produced by the ice are strange but hauntingly beautiful. And what you hear depends on how far away you are from the ice. How neat!

Looking for an outside adventure? Check out what Stark Parks has to offer, here . Just remember to bundle up and stay warm if heading outside in colder temperatures.

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

