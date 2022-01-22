ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Suspends 44 Flights Operated by Chinese Airlines

By Helwing Villamizar
airwaysmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALLAS – In reaction to Beijing’s draconian COVID-19 rules, the US has announced the suspension of 44 Chinese passenger flights from the US to China. The 44 flights that have been canceled are scheduled to depart between January 30 and March 29 and are operated by Air China (CA), China Eastern...

airwaysmag.com

