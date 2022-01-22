ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acura Made a Racing Anime as an Ad, And You Need to Watch It Right Now

By Margarida Bastos
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcura, the performance division of Japanese automobile maker Honda, has had the greatest promotional idea for their brand: to make a whole racing anime. It seems like anime marketing videos are the thing of the moment. A couple of weeks ago, Toyota posted on YouTube a fully animated video starring professional...

marketingdive.com

Acura's racing anime series aims to draw young premium drivers

Acura premiered an anime series at the Sundance Film Festival to promote its Type S vehicle lineup, according to a news release. The automaker is returning as a presenting sponsor of the event, which recently shifted to an all-virtual format, for the 12th consecutive year. "Chiaki's Journey" chronicles the story...
Autoblog

Acura races into anime with 'Chiaki's Journey' web series

For the twelfth year in a row, Acura is a presenting sponsor and the official vehicle of the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Acura created a four-part anime series called Chiaki's Journey combining the medium Sundance celebrates, Japanese anime, the automaker's fuller Type-S lineup, and the new Acura Integra hatch. Unlike most of the films at the festival, however, Chiaki's Journey runs a total of four minutes and 12 seconds, each episode lasting just over a minute.
topgear.com

Acura is doing an anime series because... reasons

Modern life in a nutshell: nothing you expected and everything you didn’t. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Nostalgia. In its most basic form, it’s a careful filtering of the past, taking out all the rubbish bits of your younger years – acne, fear of talking to someone you like, owning a Limp Bizkit album – and painting a portrait so idealised that you could hang it up in Pyongyang.
Jalopnik

Acura's New Ad Campaign Is An Initial D-Style Anime

Promotional anime are all the rage right now. Toyota fell back on its Initial D heritage for a GR86 ad starring Takumi Fujiwara and Keiichi Tsuchiya, and (while not an official Toyota ad) the upcoming anime adaptation of MF Ghost will likely spark more than a few first-gen 86 purchases. Now Acura, in the midst of reviving its Type S performance brand, is getting in on the fun with what appears to be a full limited series.
ComicBook

Acura Will Release Its Own Anime in 2022

You can no longer deny the pull that anime has on entertainment these days. From television to film, the medium has tons of sway over the industry from east to west. Even the most unexpected of brands are trying their hand at anime now. So whether you believe it or not, Acura is ready to get its hands into the anime game.
gmauthority.com

Lime Green C8 Corvette Splits In Half Following High Speed Crash In New Jersey

A set of photos showing a lime green C8 Corvette Stingray that was split in half following a high-speed crash are being circulated online this week. The photos were posted by the Mantua Township Fire Department, based in Sewell, New Jersey, to its own Facebook page on January 22nd. The gallery shows a modified lime green C8 Corvette Stingray split clean in half, with the passenger cell sitting near a wooded area, about 15 or 20 feet away from the rear sub-assembly.
Robb Report

First Drive: McLaren’s 765LT Spider Is a Nimble Beast That Earns Its Place Atop a Very Elite List

“Perhaps the LT [Longtail] brand is what I’m proudest of,” mentioned former McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt, who stepped down in October of last year. “The cars are daily usable and very exciting even at low speeds, yet they’re amazing on a track. They absolutely hit the spot for McLaren, and for me.” Our conversation took place on a balmy late-summer day in 2020, looking across Silverstone’s pit lane. It was the launch of the 765LT, and Flewitt had just driven several flat-out laps in McLaren’s latest Longtail. Next it was my turn, and the now-sold-out supercar performed just as Flewitt promised. The...
The Independent

Edmunds: 2022 Nissan Pathfinder vs. 2022 Honda Pilot

The Honda Pilot has long been a favorite for three-row SUV shoppers, offering multi-passenger safety, comfort, cargo and convenience, all while remaining affordable and fuel-efficient. But the current-generation Pilot is getting on in years, having debuted for the 2016 model year, and that’s left the door open for some competitors. Among them is the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder. Redesigned from the ground up, the Pathfinder is going for a more premium image outside and in. So which SUV is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts compared them to find out. COMFORT AND VERSATILITYThe Honda Pilot swallows people and gear while delivering on-road...
Motorious

1971 Chevy Nova SS Pulled Out Of A Shipping Container

This incredible car was built by the current owner nearly six year ago and is now ready for another revitalization. The second-generation Chevy Nova is widely considered the ultimate collectors' car within the automotive enthusiast community for the vast engine options, reputation on the drag strip, and classic '70s styling. Without a doubt, the Nova is one of the most iconic American muscle cars ever to hit the American asphalt. Unfortunately, the older age of these cars, combined with the lower production numbers than some of their competitors, makes them pretty hard to find compared to some of the Camaros and Mustangs at the time. So it's cool to see a dedicated builder take it upon themselves to restore and modify one of these rare beasts to keep the Nova spirit alive. That is precisely what is happening with this particular vehicle.
attackofthefanboy.com

5 Best Romance Anime You Can Watch Right Now

When you need a break from watching the final season of Attack on Titan, romance anime can be there for you. There is something about the combination of 2D anime art and cheesy Japanese love stories that touch your heart in a way no other medium can. To perfectly capture the feelings romance anime can give is nearly impossible, so here are the 5 best romance anime you can watch right now.
carthrottle.com

Acura Has Launched Its Own Anime And You Can Watch It Now

Acura's four-part anime 'Chiaki’s Journey' aims to promote the brand's Type S line-up Car adverts are frequently terrible, so imagine our delight when we learned Acura was to do something much more interesting than your usual 30-second TV spot to plug its Type S cars. Instead, Honda’s premium division has released a four-part anime, and all episodes are already available for your viewing pleasure.
CNET

Acura made an anime series to show off new Integra, Type S performance cars

Acura's taking a less traditional route when it comes to spreading the word about its luxury performance cars and the reborn Type S badge. On Thursday, the brand launched Chiaki's Journey, a four-part anime series that follows an up-and-coming driver named Chiaki and her wise uncle Noboru. All the while, Acura's lineup of present and upcoming performance cars also takes center stage.
