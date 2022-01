Elon Musk has described Tesla’s humanoid robot as the most important product it is developing in 2022, with the potential to be “more significant” than the company’s car business.The as-yet unreleased Optimus robot is being built to serve as a general purpose robot, though early versions will have more limited factory-based applications.Mr Musk said during an earnings call on Wednesday that a working prototype of the Tesla bot will be unveiled at some point this year.The world’s most valuable auto manufacturer is designing Optimus in a humanoid form in order for it to carry out everyday human tasks, such as...

