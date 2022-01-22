ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Column: Speak Up! Listen Up! An interview with Chuck Davis

By Greenwich Sentinel
greenwichsentinel.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor seven years, The Rev. Dr. Chuck Davis was my mentor and boss. I served as an Associate Pastor while he was Senior Pastor. During those years, Chuck generously provided an apprenticeship model which trained me to eventually succeed him as Senior Pastor of Stanwich Church. I could say so much...

www.greenwichsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Are we listening when God is speaking?

In my Christian Book Club group, we have been studying Priscilla Shirer’s book, “Discerning the Voice of God: How to Recognize When God is Speaking.”. Of course, many questions among the group have been: In every day life how do we recognize God’s voice? When does He speak to us? Is it in a still voice? Is it through his pastors, prophets, preachers, others, etc.? Does He speak through events in our lives? If He speaks to us, what do we hear and how do we process?
RELIGION
The Independent

Pope urges parents to accompany, not condemn, gay children

Pope Francis urged parents on Wednesday not to condemn their children if they are gay, in his latest gesture of outreach to the LGBTQ community, which has long been marginalized by the Catholic hierarchy.Francis spoke off the cuff during his weekly Wednesday general audience dedicated to the figure of St. Joseph, the father of Jesus. Francis said he was thinking in particular about parents who are confronted with “sad” situations in their children's lives.Citing parents who have to cope with children who are sick, imprisoned or who get killed in car accidents, Francis added: “Parents who see that their...
RELIGION
The Evening News

KRULL COLUMN: Time to own up to it

My grandfather was a career educator. He started teaching school even before he finished college. In the early days of the 20th century a person could do that. He started first in the classroom, showed skill at management and leadership and spent the bulk of his career as a principal. He loved the work. The first in his family to attend and graduate college, he believed education was the ultimate agent of liberation, a force so powerful that it could transform a poor farm boy descended from unlanded and unlettered Scotch-Irish immigrants into a learned man and a community leader.
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stanwich Church#Sos
rolling out

‘Rolling out’ senior editor N. Ali Early has died

N. Ali Early, the multitalented senior editor for rolling out, has died. Early, who was a fiercely proud Bay Area native and began with rolling out at the turn of the century, was a very gifted writer, copy editor and senior editor. He was also the founder of Kreative Souls LLC, a multifaceted media platform that provided writing, marketing and graphic design services for a profusion of esteemed clients.
ATLANTA, GA
Radar Online.com

Cheryl Hines Told To Divorce Robert F. Kennedy Jr As Backlash Grow

Cheryl Hines is continuing to be trashed despite attempting to distance herself from her husband Robert F. Kennedy over his recent Anne Frank remarks — and many are questioning why she hasn't filed for divorce. On Tuesday, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress finally issued a statement directly addressing RFK...
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Conversation U.S.

The pandemic changed death rituals and left grieving families without a sense of closure

The unexpected death of a friend and colleague to COVID-19 in January 2021 led me to start researching how American death rituals were transforming during the pandemic. My friend was Hindu, and while watching his funeral on Zoom, I witnessed the significant transformations that had to be made to the traditional rituals to accommodate COVID-19 safety guidelines. In the spring and summer of 2021, I conducted over 70 hours of oral history interviews with people involved in the medical and funerary professions, as well as grieving families and those who worked closely with them, including grief counselors, hospice workers and even...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

My Friends’ Kid Is a Total Brat. Do I Have to Be Nice to Him?

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here. Two close friends of mine have a kid who’s kind of a brat. Forget “please” and “thank you,” he won’t even say hello to us. I tolerated this behavior when he was little, but he’s now 9, and my patience is wearing thin. I am an artist and (out of love for his parents, to be honest) I have over the years made special handmade gifts for this kid—a drawing of him as a favorite cartoon character, a glow-in-the-dark dragon sculpture—which are not even acknowledged, though his parents tell me that he likes them and gives them pride of place in his room. His parents think this is fine because they value “honesty” over the mere “lip service” of gratitude. I disagree, but they’re the parents, not me.
KIDS
rapradar.com

Hip Hop Caucus, Eric Bellinger “Speak Up”

Eric Bellinger partners with the Hip Hop Caucus and celebrates the right to vote on the empowering anthem, “Speak Up”. In celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter preaches the importance of people to use their voice at the voting polls. Hip Hop...
HIP HOP
WPI News

SPEAKING UP: How Bystanders Can Change the Conversation about Social Bias

Have you ever witnessed someone become a victim of stereotypes,. prejudice or discrimination and wished you could have helped?. Join others in the WPI community for an informative and interactive. Zoom session called Speaking Up: How Bystanders Can Change the. Conversation about Social Bias that utilizes applied theatre to. show...
ENTERTAINMENT
Washington Times-Herald

Column | Growing up means buying a shovel

You learn a lot of things growing up, either by observing or being told. Sure, the observing is much more fun than the being told – sometimes, that’s called doing chores or errands – but in the end, you learn how to grow up. You might be able to observe how a parent or guardian answers the phone in a courteous and helpful fashion or have to help out by holding a flashlight while Dad tightens a screw.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy