Rocky Mount, VA

Charges upgraded against former Rocky Mount officer accused of taking part in Jan. 6 riots

By Gary Boyer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) – Charges have been upgraded against a former Rocky Mount Police Officer who is accused of participating in the Capitol...

latif
5d ago

And he should be charged,he took a oath and he broke it if , they don’t make examples out of people that supposed to protect and serve Then there’s no point in having police officers

CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
Rocky Mount, VA
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rocky Mount, VA
