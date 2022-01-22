ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Sam Winnall heads late winner for Oxford

Substitute Sam Winnall headed a late winner against his old club as Oxford beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-2 in a thriller in front of their biggest gate of the season.

Owls captain Barry Bannan opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he fired home Liam Palmer’s cross with a crisp first-time drive in front on 10,071 at the Kassam Stadium.

Matty Taylor equalised in first-half stoppage time, heading Marcus McGuane’s cross back across goal and into the net.

Josh Windass then made a stunning impact, coming on for Wednesday as a 68th-minute substitute and drilling home an angled shot three minutes later after a slick one-two with Lee Gregory.

But Taylor bundled in a second equaliser less then a minute later for his second goal of the game and his 14th of the season.

Oxford had changed to three at the back for the second half and looked more dangerous going forward.

And after 84 minutes Winnall glanced in Billy Bodin’s corner to complete a dramatic Oxford United comeback – and their first win of 2022.

