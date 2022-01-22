ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenny Jackett bemoans Orient’s lack of cutting edge against Port Vale

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
Leyton Orient manager Kenny Jackett said his side lacked a cutting edge after their 0-0 home draw with Port Vale.

The Londoners, who had only played one competitive match in the last five weeks because of Covid call-offs by scheduled opponents, lacked cohesion.

Goal-scoring chances at either end were at a premium with Paul Smyth going closest for the home side with a first-half set-piece before David Amoo squandered the Valiants’ best chance when his close-range effort on the hour missed the target.

“As the home side we didn’t show enough initiative,” Jackett stated.

“I didn’t think we got on the ball enough in midfield and in the wide areas we didn’t quite have the players that could penetrate them and put in that cross to create something.

“However, I thought it was a good clean sheet as our goalkeeper wasn’t troubled throughout the 90 minutes. We haven’t had enough clean sheets this season so that was pleasing but after that we were lacking if I am honest with you.

“We are a lot better than we showed today so we are disappointed with the result.

“We are at the halfway stage now and if we are to get promotion, then we need to win more games.

“In terms of performance, some of our game management isn’t good but it is there, and we can improve so the second half of the season we will prove that.

“I don’t think there is anything we should be frightened of in this division.”

Port Vale head coach Darrell Clarke, whose side have now taken only seven points out of the last 24 available, was satisfied with the result.

“We are depleted in numbers at the moment so to come to Leyton Orient and perform as well as we did was really positive,” he said.

“I thought we defended well and in my view I thought we restricted them where they didn’t really have a single opportunity on our goal.

“We didn’t really do enough with the ball going forward. It was a bit of a damp squib game in truth but it was a clean sheet and a point so we move on.

“It should have been a four-point week because we should have beaten Salford on Tuesday night which was a bit of a set-back so to go again today and put in that performance was pleasing as the boys gave me everything.

“But we just lacked that bit of quality so I will take the point.

“Our list of absentees, which is out of our control, is endless at the moment but we keep working away and in these times of adversity you see characters and the boys were outstanding defensively.”

