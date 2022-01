O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis city council has ousted one of its own members over her rogue investigation into the city’s former police chief. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the O’Fallon City Council voted 6-1 Thursday to convict Katie Gatewood of violating city rules by unilaterally investigating former police Chief Philip Dupuis, then lying about it to the council. Two council members left in protest ahead of Thursday’s vote. Gatewood has denied any wrongdoing, and her attorney, Dave Roland, said the council had violated Gatewood’s constitutional rights. Her ouster came hours after a federal judge denied Roland’s motion to stop the council’s impeachment vote. Gatewood was elected by the city’s 5th Ward in 2020 to a three-year term.

