Video: Multiple References Made To Jon Moxley On WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “Wrestling once a week would be ideal for me, and that’s kind of where I’m at right now schedule wise. I don’t think anyone knows this and I don’t care if they do, but I think I may be one of the only guys that has an amount of dates that I’m contractually obligated to do and that’s 80. 80 shows a year. It sounds like a lot, but after you do one TV a week, one PPV a month, you’re left with like 15 or 20 live events. Those are Saudi Arabia, the European tours, and Madison Square Garden live events, but I think that with me wrestling once a week, I’m able to keep the joints lubed and feel like I’m in shape enough to continue to do it. If I take a bad bump and I hurt my neck, I’ll take a week off. I think that’s what’s going to make me be able to wrestle until I’m 50.”

