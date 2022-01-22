ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Videos: Jeff Jarrett and Eric Bischoff Appear On WWE SmackDown

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Eric Bischoff made brief backstage appearances during the January 21st 2022 edition of...

www.pwmania.com

PWMania

WWE NXT Star Could Be Out of Action For Most of 2022 Due To Injury

During the January 25th 2022 edition of WWE NXT, commentator Vic Joseph announced that Odyssey Jones recently underwent surgery to correct a ruptured patella tendon. While the surgery was said to be a success, Jones is expected to be out of action for most of the year. Jones injured his...
WWE
The Independent

Michael Bisping reveals Conor McGregor feud after ‘abusive and threatening messages’

Michael Bisping was once the undisputed UFC middleweight champion, an actor in a notable movie and a friend of Conor McGregor’s - but only two of those remain the case now.The Hall of Fame inductee has shed light now on how he and McGregor fell out from 2016 onwards, stemming from a fight the Dublin-born fighter lost which had a knock-on effect to his side hustle.Bisping took on a Q-and-A session from fans on his YouTube channel and explained how it all unravelled between the pair, claiming that McGregor was due to appear in Vin Diesel’s 2017 film XXX: Return...
UFC
PWMania

Randy Orton Speaks Out On His WWE Contract and Working Fewer Dates

Randy Orton made an appearance on The Ringer Wrestling Show to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:. “Wrestling once a week would be ideal for me, and that’s kind of where I’m at right now schedule wise. I don’t think anyone knows this and I don’t care if they do, but I think I may be one of the only guys that has an amount of dates that I’m contractually obligated to do and that’s 80. 80 shows a year. It sounds like a lot, but after you do one TV a week, one PPV a month, you’re left with like 15 or 20 live events. Those are Saudi Arabia, the European tours, and Madison Square Garden live events, but I think that with me wrestling once a week, I’m able to keep the joints lubed and feel like I’m in shape enough to continue to do it. If I take a bad bump and I hurt my neck, I’ll take a week off. I think that’s what’s going to make me be able to wrestle until I’m 50.”
WWE
Person
Jeff Jarrett
Person
Adam Pearce
Person
Eric Bischoff
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Teases Return To The Ring

The last few years have been pretty chaotic in regards to the mass WWE releases, but it’s safe to say that the next few months will be interesting as many former WWE stars have non-compete clauses that are set to expire. Former WWE star Gran Metalik was released a...
WWE
PWMania

The Miz Gives His Thoughts On MJF As A Performer

During an appearance on the Ringer Wrestling podcast, The Miz commented on the comparisons between himself and AEW star MJF:. “I don’t think he wants to be The Miz, to be honest. I don’t think any superstar, no matter what company you’re in, wants to be the next ‘this person.’ You want to be an original. There are comparisons. I’ve always been compared to, I was compared to Jericho for a while, I was compared to Ric Flair for a while. I don’t want to be compared. I want to be an originator. You take things. When you’re learning and coming up, you see things that you like out of certain superstars and are like, ‘Oh, I’ll use that, sprinkle of that, sprinkle of this’ as an homage. In a sense, you want to be an original. I don’t think he wants to be the next Miz, I think he wants to be the first him. Honestly, he’s doing a great job at it. 25 years old. When I was 25 years old, I was still in developmental and Deep South Wrestling and still learning the trade. I wasn’t putting on matches on national television and putting together memorable promos that people talk about. I wasn’t doing that. Applaud to him.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

News On Brock Lesnar Moving Back To WWE SmackDown

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has been announced for several upcoming television tapings heading into WrestleMania. Based on his schedule, Lesnar will apparently be moving back to SmackDown at the end of February. Lesnar is first slated to appear on RAW this Monday at the Heritage Bank Center. That will be...
WWE
PWMania

Johnny Gargano Calls AEW Star The ‘Best Wrestler In The World’

During his Twitch stream, Johnny Gargano was asked about the Adam Page vs. Bryan Danielson match for the AEW World Title from Winter is Coming. Here is what Gargano had to say:. “It was fantastic. They’re both amazingly talented and I wrestled Bryan twice on the Indies, both times for...
WWE
PWMania

WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight (1/28)

WWE will present the final SmackDown before the Royal Rumble later tonight from the TMobile Center in Kansas City Missouri. The following lineup has been announced- -Big E & Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin. -Seth Rollins to appear. It’s also expected that the final angles for the...
WWE
PWMania

Is Veer Currently Planned For The WWE Royal Rumble?

There are reportedly no plans for Veer to appear at the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday. While Veer has worked several WWE Main Event matches, WWE has been teasing his official RAW re-debut for a few months now. There has been some speculation on a possible appearance at The Rumble on Saturday, but PWInsider reports that he is not currently scheduled for the show.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Executive Leaves The Company Today

Another WWE executive left the company this week. Amanda Tustian, who had been working as WWE’s Director of OTT (Over The Top) Content Operations, left the company earlier today, according to PWInsider. There is no word yet on what led to her exit. Tustian spent almost 12 full years...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 1.28.22

It’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble and that means it is probably time for the fabled face to face showdown. In this case, that likely means Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins, who just don’t have that much history together. Other than that, we are likely going to get the final push towards tomorrow night. Let’s get to it.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Announces Peacock Programming For Rumble Saturday

WWE’s The Bump, Kickoff Show and more slated for Royal Rumble Saturday. Get set for Royal Rumble with a loaded Saturday slate of WWE programming. Watch a thrilling collection of the greatest Royal Rumble Matches, beginning at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok. A...
WWE
PWMania

John Skyler Reveals AEW Paid Him For The Duration Of His 7 Month Injury

Impact’s John Skyler made an appearance on The House of Hardcore Podcast with Tommy Dreamer to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he revealed that when he got injured while working a tag team match against Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno, AEW paid him for 7 months while he was on the sidelines despite not being under contract with them.
WWE
PWMania

Report: Shane McMahon Planned For WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

Shane McMahon has been away from WWE for almost one year now, but Ringside News now reports that he is scheduled for Saturday’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match. There is no word on if McMahon is back for WrestleMania 38 Season, but we will keep you updated. McMahon has not...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Backstage News On The Talent Backstage At WWE SmackDown

According to a report from Pwinsider, WWE NXT Superstars Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, Roderick Strong, LA Knight and Dakota Kai are all backstage at tonight’s SmackDown TV tapings in Kansas City, MO. Kevin Owens is also backstage at the show. For what it’s worth, Xavier Woods wasn’t at the...
WWE
411mania.com

FOX Was Reportedly Happy With Recent Cameos on WWE Smackdown

Last week’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown had surprise cameos from Eric Bischoff and Jeff Jarrett. Neither was advertised ahead of time and they only appeared briefly. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that FOX liked the idea of having surprise appearances on the program, which explains why they...
WWE
PWMania

Sami Zayn Comments On His Contractual Status With WWE

During an interview with Les Anti Pods de la Lutte, Sami Zayn confirmed reports that he signed a new contract with WWE:. “Yes, it’s true. Honestly, I don’t know how people on the internet find this kind of information, but yes, it’s true, I just signed for a few years and I’m really happy. My contract was almost over, they were interested in me staying, I wanted to stay, so it was no more complicated than that. It’s not the first time I’ve said it, but I’m really happy with my role with the company in recent years, especially the last year, year and a half. I’m doing the best job of my career, especially in terms of my character. I don’t know why people were really surprised. They have an idea in their heads that everyone in WWE is unhappy being there, unhappy with their role, that they want more or feel oppressed, or I don’t know what. For me, I’m really happy with my role and I can’t wait to see what I’m going to be able to do in the next few years.”
WWE

