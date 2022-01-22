ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Green, UT

CRASH: Teen driver rolls Jeep on Trappers Loop Road in Mountain Green

By Ryan Bittan
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Black ice and too much speed caused a rollover on Trappers Loop Road Saturday, Jan. 22.

Officials say the accident happened at milepost 4, and that fuel was pouring from the filler cap of the Jeep.

Seatbelts saved the teen driver and passenger, who were not injured in the crash.

The weather was reportedly 16 degrees at the time of the accident, and authorities are reminding the public that road salt begins to lose its effectiveness when it is that cold.

