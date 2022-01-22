6 of Hawaii’s Most Luxurious Property Developments

Buy now for unlimited access and all of the benefits that only members get to experience. It’s hard to imagine a person who doesn’t love and crave taking vacations, but architects and designers very well may get more out of them than most. For an overworked creative, the benefits of exploring the globe aren’t just limited to reviving and de-stressing a frazzled mind, important as that is—traveling can also inform and inspire future output. Indeed, when we asked a dozen busy and prolific interior designers and architects for their favorite travel destinations, near or far, most answers involved aesthetics. There’s no doubt places like Italy and Japan figure heavily, though several cite tropical paradises and adventures of extraordinary natural beauty. Here, plentiful ideas for your next journey—domestic or international—with must-sees and -dos for a guaranteed marvelous time.

