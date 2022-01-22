ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

6 of Hawaii’s Most Luxurious Property Developments

By Shivani Vora
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Are you ready to say aloha to a lifestyle that includes a property in Hawaii? For a growing number of luxury homebuyers, owning a residence in the Pacific Ocean state is the way to go. “High-end properties in Hawaii have been in incredibly high demand ever since the pandemic started,” says...

lekina
6d ago

Yeah keep selling island property to the mainland people and the elite rich and pretty soon the Hawaiian people will no place to go. We are getting sold out from our own lands.

