Spurs' Dejounte Murray: Records triple-double in loss

 6 days ago

Murray recorded 25 points (8-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), 12 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 37 minutes during...

Morant, Grizzlies spoil Murray’s record, top Spurs 118-110

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant matched a season high with 41 points and the Memphis Grizzlies spoiled Dejounte Murray’s 14th career triple-double that tied a Spurs franchise record by beating San Antonio 118-110. Murray tied the game at 106 with a step-back 12-foot jumper that trickled into the basket with 4:52 remaining. Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 22 points and nine rebounds in the Grizzlies’ fourth straight victory over the Spurs. Desmond Bane added 20 points in his return from a three-game absence. Murray had 16 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to match David Robinson’s team mark. Devin Vassell had 20 points off the bench for the Spurs, who have lost nine of 12.
3 All-Star Candidates Spurs' Dejounte Murray is Outperforming

Andrew Wiggins has been solid this season and is a key part of one of the best teams in the NBA. That said, it's still pretty surprising to see him ranked third among all front-court players in the West. It's still not a guarantee that he will make the team but fan voting accounts for half of the criteria, meaning he's halfway there.
Spurs legend Gervin endorses Dejounte Murray as an NBA All-Star

SAN ANTONIO — The 2022 NBA All-Stars have been announced, and no members of the San Antonio Spurs were named. But that doesn't mean all hope is lost. Guard Dejounte Murray has a legit shot at being named to the West reserves with the incredible season he is having.
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
