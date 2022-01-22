ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl: Records double-double

Poeltl posted 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, one assist and three blocks in...

Dejounte Murray ties David Robinson for most triple-doubles in Spurs history

Dejounte Murray has taken as big a leap as anybody this season, and he now finds himself in historic company as a result. Murray picked up his 14th career triple-double Wednesday night, tying him with Hall of Famer David Robinson for the most in Spurs franchise history. It wasn't enough to power San Antonio to victory, though, as the Spurs lost 118-110 to Memphis.
NBA Analysis Network

This Nets-Spurs Trade Gives Brooklyn A Defensive Anchor In Jakob Poeltl

Over the last few years, the Brooklyn Nets have made plenty of noise as they look to build an NBA title contender. This year, there has not been as much chatter considering they have a team in place that has what it takes to win it all. If the Nets did look for a trade, it is likely that it would not be a blockbuster but still effective moving forward.
2022 NBA trade deadline rumors: Knicks' Julius Randle, Hawks' John Collins could be available

If you're trying to keep track of who's being shopped, who's staying put, the buyers, the sellers and the teams that are "considering all of our options," this is the place to be. The NBA trade deadline is Feb. 10 at 3 p.m. ET, and, as it approaches, we promise that we're maintaining our flexibility while aggressively looking for opportunities to improve. As always.
Heat’s Bam Adebayo on looming Victor Oladipo return, ‘That’s going to be a big day for all of us’

Hints tend to be the exception with the Miami Heat, the scant few minutes when the tail end of practice is open to the media, moments when players work on the court pregame at FTX Arena. That mostly has left conjecture regarding a potential return by Victor Oladipo as just that, speculation, assumptions, as he works back from May quadriceps surgery. And, as always, there is the redundancy of, ...
James Harden Shoots Down Reports He’s Unhappy Playing And Living In Brooklyn

James Harden has responded to reports that he is unhappy playing with the Brooklyn Nets and living in Brooklyn, stating that he is unaware of where that notion came from. “I don’t know what you talking about,” Harden said during an interview on Tuesday (Jan. 25). “I don’t know about no reports.” The claims of Harden’s alleged discontentment stem from a Bleacher Report article by contributor Jake Fischer, who reported that “multiple sources with knowledge of the situation” said while Harden “remains invested” in pursuing a title run with the Nets this season, he is looking to weigh his options following...
